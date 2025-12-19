Governor Fubara Mobilises Supporters for Tinubu’s Re-Election, Commissions Ogbakiri Junction–Waterfront Road

Rivers State, Dec. 18, 2025 (NAN) – Governor Siminalayi Fubara has directed his political loyalists in Rivers Stateto rally support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, promising that his camp has the “right foot soldiers” to deliver the needed backing.

The governor made the declaration on Thursday while inaugurating the Ogbakiri Junction–Waterfront Road in Emohua Local Government Area, a project he described as “significant” and initiated during challenging times in his administration.

Fubara revealed that he recently met with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he was tasked with mobilising support for Tinubu in the state.

“The task ahead is simple. It might be big, but it is simple because we have started it already. The NWC has asked that our organic support be transferred to the success of our leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I assured them they need not worry; we have the right foot soldiers,” Fubara said.

He added that the turnout of residents during the inauguration showed that the mobilisation is already about 70 per cent achieved in the local government area.

The governor also appealed to residents to maintain peace to enable development to spread across the state, urging them to protect government investments, including universities and federal assets in their communities.

On the commissioned project, Fubara recalled the challenging period during which the road was initiated, noting that payments were made despite a court judgment barring access to federal allocations. He highlighted that the road’s completion demonstrates his administration’s commitment to service delivery.

“The community gave strong support to the contractor and chose the path of peace, which is why you are seeing this level of development. Ogbakiri, once known for crises and loss of lives, now tells a different story,” he said.

Fubara also assured the council of chiefs that his government would consider requests for internal road constructions and a bridge to improve transportation and commercial activities in the area.

The governor’s dual message of political mobilisation and infrastructural development underscores his strategy of combining grassroots engagement with visible service delivery as Rivers State gears up for the next presidential election

