Governor Douye Diri Ditches PDP for APC

In a shocking turn of events, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside 23 members of the State House of Assembly. The development, which was announced on Wednesday, has sent shockwaves across the political landscape. Sources close to the governor confirm that Diri is set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), a move that is expected to bolster the ruling party’s strength in the state.

A Defection that Rocks the PDP

The governor’s decision to leave the PDP was announced at the exco chamber in the Bayelsa State Government House. Diri, who was accompanied by the 23 lawmakers, including the Speaker, Abraham Ngobere, expressed his gratitude to the PDP for the opportunity to serve. However, he did not disclose the reasons behind his decision to leave the party. The lawmakers, who also resigned from the PDP, are expected to follow the governor to the APC.

Implications of the Defection

The defection is a significant blow to the PDP in Bayelsa State, where the party has traditionally been strong. The APC, on the other hand, is likely to welcome the governor and the lawmakers with open arms. The move is seen as a boost to the APC’s efforts to consolidate its power in the state.

A Pattern of Defections

This latest defection is part of a larger trend of politicians leaving the PDP for the APC. Recently, Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, also defected from the PDP to the APC. The trend has sparked concerns about the PDP’s ability to retain its members and its relevance in the country’s political landscape.

Governor Douye Diri’s defection from the PDP to the APC is a significant development that is likely to have far-reaching implications for the political landscape in Bayelsa State. As the governor settles into his new party, it remains to be seen how he will work with the APC to deliver dividends of governance to the people of Bayelsa. One thing is certain, however: the PDP will be losing a key player in the state.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.