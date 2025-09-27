Governor Alia and Dr. Hwande’s Strategic Alliance Transforms Healthcare Landscape in Benue State

Naija247news reports that a strategic partnership between Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, and the Chief Medical Director of Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Dr. Terungwa Stephen Hwande, is ushering in a new era of accessible, affordable, and citizen-centred healthcare in the state.

Naija247news gathered that for decades, rural dwellers across Benue had to endure long, often life-threatening journeys to access basic healthcare, with inadequate facilities and high costs compounding the challenges. However, this dynamic collaboration, driven by Governor Alia’s political commitment and Dr. Hwande’s clinical vision, is gradually rewriting that story.

According to Naija247news, Governor Alia has launched a sweeping rehabilitation programme targeting rural and primary healthcare centres across all 23 local government areas. These centres are now being upgraded with maternity units, laboratories, solar-powered electricity, clean water systems, dispensaries, and staff accommodation, creating 24/7 service points for previously underserved communities.

Naija247news understands that Dr. Hwande has equally been instrumental in reshaping BSUTH into a centre of medical excellence. Through the introduction of a digitalised medical store and direct partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, drug shortages are being addressed, fake medications are being curbed, and prices have dropped significantly, easing the financial strain on patients.

In what is described as a people-focused health revolution, Naija247news reports that pensioners now enjoy free consultations and treatments at BSUTH, while under-five children and pregnant women access free care at selected hospitals. The state has also launched free cancer screening initiatives for breast, cervical, and prostate cancers, aimed at early detection and community awareness.

Moreover, Naija247news gathered that the Benue State Health Insurance Scheme is playing a vital role by enrolling displaced persons, vulnerable rural populations, and students with special needs, shielding them from catastrophic out-of-pocket expenses and giving them a fighting chance against illness.

To sustain this momentum, the Alia-led administration has cleared backlog salaries and allowances for healthcare workers, rekindling morale in the sector. Recruitment of additional personnel for rural health posts is underway to meet the increasing demand for services.

Naija247news understands that although significant progress has been made, Governor Alia and Dr. Hwande are aware that more work lies ahead, particularly in sustaining funding, facility maintenance, workforce retention, and public health education.

Still, this partnership has already begun to restore dignity to lives like that of Mary, a farmer in Gwer East, who no longer needs to travel 20 kilometers for childbirth, and Mr. Okpoko, a pensioner now receiving free medical attention in his old age.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.