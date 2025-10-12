“Governor Adeleke Should Hand Over Amotekun Commander to Police” – Osun APC

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of allegedly harbouring the State Commander of the Osun Amotekun Corps, Adekunle Omoyele, who is reportedly wanted by police over the killing of residents in Akinlalu community.

In a statement signed by APC spokesperson Kola Olabisi on Sunday in Osogbo, the opposition party challenged Adeleke to fully cooperate with the police and hand over Omoyele to authorities.

However, the governor dismissed the allegations, insisting that the state government would not interfere in the ongoing investigation into the Akinlalu killings. According to a statement signed by his media aide, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke described the claims as “another example of a losing party struggling for relevance” and reaffirmed his trust in the police investigation.

The controversy stems from a tragic incident on 30 September 2025, when operatives of the Osun Amotekun Corps reportedly invaded Akinlalu community, shot at residents, and allegedly killed three people. The victims were identified as Ibrahim Oyebamiji (26), Sefiu Oyebamiji, and Abiola Olutayo, while others sustained injuries, including Adeagbo Kadijat (22), Oke-Ila Oyebamiji (60), and Fayomi Toheeb (19). The police confirmed that Amotekun operatives removed the corpses after the incident.

Although Amotekun leadership admitted three deaths occurred, it claimed the victims engaged in a gunfight with the operatives, alleging the incident followed a confrontation with hoodlums attempting to recover firearms.

A police team deployed by Inspector-General Kayode Egbetokun has arrested five operatives of Osun Amotekun, but Omoyele has yet to honor the police invitation to explain his role.

The APC criticized Governor Adeleke for earlier praising the police for their “diligent and professional handling” of the case, accusing him of hypocrisy:

“To prove that he was not merely paying lip service to the call for prosecution of the blood-sucking vampires responsible for the carnage of innocent souls at Akinlalu, Governor Adeleke should prioritise the exposure of the Commander of Osun Amotekun, Mr Isaac Adekunle Omoyele.”

The party alleged that Omoyele had been hiding in the Government House, Osogbo, to evade arrest and accused Adeleke of allegedly aiding and abetting criminality:

“It is now the case with his former Chief Security Officer, Omoyele, who is said to have gone into hiding immediately after his balloon of lies about a staged assassination attempt was deflated by the police.”

The opposition further urged the governor to demonstrate his commitment to the rule of law:

“As a self-acclaimed patriot and believer in the rule of law, Governor Adeleke should, without further delay, hand over the state commander of Amotekun to the police for them to conduct a thorough investigation into the Akinlalu killings, which have become a national embarrassment.”

Reacting to the allegations, Adeleke reiterated that the matter is under active police investigation and cautioned against politicizing the incident:

“The Akinlalu matter is a question of law and order, and the Inspector-General of Police has acted on the matter. The police are conducting an active investigation. Our government will not intervene or interfere.

I caution our people to avoid the temptation to politicise the unfortunate incident. We should allow due process to take its course without let or hindrance.

The opposition’s allegations are unfounded and baseless. The Osun APC, in want of direction and strategy, has grown to be a constant purveyor of fake news. We will not succumb to blackmail or surrender to a party that is more interested in destabilising the state than delivering good governance.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.