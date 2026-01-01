Gov. Zulum hosts Kanuri kinsmen from 10 countries

Maiduguri, Jan. 1, 2026(NAN)No fewer than 10 counries on Thursday attended this year’s Kanem-Borno Cultural Summit in Maiduguri.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno and the chief host, who spoke in Kanuri language, urged the summit to focus on fostering educational exchange, entrepreneurial collaboration and socio-economic initiatives to uplift Kanuri communities globally.

The governor, however, offered scholarships to 150 students from the countries that encompass the old kanem Borno empire as part of efforts to foster greater unity and fraternity.

The Chadian President, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, was also represented by the Governor of Lac Province, Maj.- Gen. Saleh Tidjani.

Other dignitaries included the governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni; Amb. Babagana Kingibe; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III and Senators Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Ali Ndume and Kaka Shehu.

Also present were members of the House of Representatives, the speakers of the Borno and Yobe House of Assemblies, Emirs and Chiefs from other parts of Nigeria, members of the Borno State House of Assembly, Commissioners and many senior officials of the Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit brought together 161 Emirs, high-profile government officials and thousands of Kanuri delegates from the Republics of Ghana, Sudan, Gabon, Niger, Central Africa, Senegal, Libya, Chad, Cameroon and Benin.

The summit also represented a deliberate effort to rebuild transnational kinship networks based on a shared identity to create a supportive global community that could tackle challenges in shared development and ensure illustrious legacy of Kanem-Borno continues to inspire future generations.

The occasion also featured dance performances and cultural displays by contingents from different countries.

The Kanem-Borno Empire was one of the greatest and longest-lasting empires in African history.

It flourished for more than 1,000 years, from the 9th to the 19th century in the region around the Lake Chad, encompassing parts of present-day Nigeria, Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Libya.(NAN) www.nannews.ng.com

Press Release Naija247news is an independent investigative news platform delivering data-driven reporting on Nigeria’s economy, politics, governance, business, and global affairs.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.