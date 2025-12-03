Gov Ododo Presents N820 Billion 2026 Budget Proposal to Kogi Assembly

Naija247News reports that Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, on Tuesday presented a proposed N820 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the Kogi State House of Assembly, marking his first full-year appropriation bill since assuming office earlier this year. The budget, christened “Budget of Consolidation and Sustainable Growth,” outlines the administration’s priorities for infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, security, and human capital development.

Presenting the proposal before the Assembly led by Speaker Aliyu Umar Yusuf, Governor Ododo said the budget is aimed at consolidating ongoing projects while initiating new developmental programmes that will uplift the socio-economic wellbeing of citizens. Naija247News gathered that the governor emphasized prudent financial management, transparency, and improved internally generated revenue (IGR) as key pillars for funding the budget.

According to the document, the budget comprises both recurrent and capital estimates, with a significant percentage allocated to capital expenditure. Ododo noted that increasing capital spending is crucial for stimulating economic activities, attracting investment, and creating jobs across the state. “Our focus is to drive sustainable development through strategic investments that directly impact the lives of our people,” he said.

Naija247News understands that the 2026 budget proposal reflects the administration’s long-term development blueprint, particularly in areas of education reform and rural transformation. Governor Ododo stated that education remains a priority, with renewed efforts projected toward upgrading learning facilities, training teachers, and expanding vocational training programmes for youths.

In the health sector, the governor highlighted plans for the completion and upgrade of primary healthcare centres, introduction of telemedicine services in rural communities, and improved emergency response systems. Agriculture also received substantial attention, as the government intends to boost food production by supporting farmers with essential inputs, irrigation infrastructure, and mechanized tools.

The security architecture of the state was not left out. Ododo reassured residents of enhanced collaboration with federal agencies, improved intelligence-gathering mechanisms, and investment in security technology to curb rising threats.

While commending the lawmakers for their continued support, Ododo urged the Assembly to give accelerated consideration to the budget to ensure quick implementation. “This administration remains committed to fostering a partnership that delivers lasting development to our people,” he said.

Responding, the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly praised the governor for what he described as a “realistic and development-driven budget.” He assured that the Assembly would thoroughly review the proposal while ensuring its alignment with the needs and aspirations of the citizens.

Naija247News gathered that the presentation was attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, civil society representatives, and other stakeholders who expressed optimism that the 2026 budget, if effectively implemented, would stimulate growth and strengthen Kogi State’s economic stability.

The budget proposal has now been referred to the House Committee on Appropriation for further legislative action.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.