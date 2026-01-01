Gov. Fintiri Signs N583.3bn 2026 Budget Into Law, Prioritises Infrastructure, Security in Adamawa

Yola, Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) – Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has signed the N583.3 billion 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, signalling a renewed push for infrastructure development, social services expansion and enhanced security across the state.

The signing followed the passage of the budget by the Adamawa State House of Assembly earlier this week. The governor had presented the proposed spending plan to lawmakers on Dec. 19.

A breakdown of the approved budget shows that N209.64 billion, representing 35.94 per cent of the total estimate, has been earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while N373.69 billion, or 64.06 per cent, is allocated to capital projects.

Governor Fintiri said the 2026 budget was designed to strengthen critical infrastructure, expand access to education and healthcare, stimulate job creation and improve the overall welfare of Adamawa residents.

According to him, the budget was the product of extensive consultations and reflects the priorities and aspirations of communities across the state.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, disclosing that trained forest guards would be deployed to Hong Local Government Area to address emerging security challenges.

Fintiri commended members of the State House of Assembly for their cooperation and support, noting that their collaboration had contributed significantly to the state’s development achievements.

“A lot has been achieved so far, and by the end of 2026, even more will be recorded,” the governor said.

He pledged the effective and transparent implementation of the budget, stressing that investments in infrastructure, health and education would remain central to his administration’s development agenda.

The governor also assured improved working relations with the media and other stakeholders, describing them as critical partners in driving sustainable development.

The budget signing ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta; Speaker of the State House of Assembly; the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr Edgar Amos; and other lawmakers.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.