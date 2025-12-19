Gov. Fintiri presents N583.3bn 2026 appropriation bill to state assembly

Yola, Dec. 19, 2025 (NAN) Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Friday presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill of N583.3 billion to the State Assembly in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appropriation bill was tagged “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Renewal.”

Fintiri said that the budget was aimed at financing the Recurrent and Capital Development Programmes within the fiscal year.

“The 2026 Proposed Budget is in line with the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

“Out of the total proposed budget estimate of N583.3 billion, the sum of N209.6, which represents 35.94 per cent, is earmarked for recurrent services.

“While the balance of N373.6 billion, which is 64.06 per cent of the total projected annual budget, is earmarked for capital development programmes and services in the state,” he said.

The governor said that the budget was a product of extensive consultations with ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), lawmakers, and other stakeholders.

He said that the budget was designed in line with his administration’s eight-Point agenda and the guiding principle of “leaving no one behind and nothing untouched.”

Fintiri also said that the budget was reflecting prevailing economic realities and realistic revenue projections, adding that expenditure priorities were carefully aligned with the state’s fiscal capacity.

“The focus will be on completing ongoing projects and initiating new strategic infrastructure.

“Also to invest heavily in education and healthcare, tackling poverty and hunger, and expanding support for Agriculture, Commerce and Small and Medium Enterprises,” the governor said.

He, however, assured the residents of his administration’s determination to ensure a conducive environment for investment and social activities.

In his remarks, Bathiya Wesly, the Speaker, assured that the house would do the needful for the passage of the budget on time for effective implementation in January.

NAN reports that the Assembly had passed a vote of confidence on Fintiri for his contribution to the development of the state

