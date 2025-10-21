Menu
GOV ALIA REACHES OUT TO SENATOR MORO OVER TRAGIC DEATHS OF CHILDREN

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

21, October 2025/Naija 247news

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has extended his heartfelt condolences to Senator Abba Moro, the Senate Minority Leader, following the devastating deaths of his son, Victor Moro, and grandson, Abba Moro Jr.

The governor described the double loss as “painful and devastating”, urging Senator Moro, his family, and the people of Benue South to accept the incident as the will of God. Victor Moro, who had recently returned from studies in Turkey, died in a fatal motor accident along the Mararaba axis in Nasarawa State, barely 24 hours after the burial of his nephew, Abba Moro Jr.

Former Governor Samuel Ortom also condoled Senator Moro, describing the incident as a “heartbreaking double tragedy”. The governor and former governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for God’s comfort and strength for the bereaved family.

Details of the accident are still emerging, but sources say it was a head-on collision involving multiple vehicles. The bodies of Victor Moro and Abba Moro Jr. have been deposited at the mortuary, with funeral arrangements underway.

Senator Moro is reportedly “shattered yet strong”, relying on faith, family, and community to cope with the loss. Friends, family, and associates have been flocking to his residence to commiserate with him and his family.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through Benue State and the Nigerian political scene, with many mourning the loss of the young lives. As Senator Moro navigates this difficult period, he can count on the support of his colleagues, friends, and the people of Benue State.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

