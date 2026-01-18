Gov. Abba Yusuf’s Defection Dilemma Deepens as APC Rejects “Automatic Ticket” Demand

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ASO ROCK, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria, Jan. 18, 2026 (Naija247news) – Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is facing mounting political uncertainty as negotiations over his proposed defection from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) stall over his insistence on a guaranteed 2027 governorship ticket.

Multiple sources familiar with the talks told Naija247news that despite weeks of quiet engagements with APC power brokers at both state and national levels, the ruling party has flatly refused to issue any written assurance granting Yusuf an automatic ticket for the 2027 gubernatorial election.

APC Draws Red Line on Primaries

According to insiders, Governor Yusuf’s conditions for defection go far beyond party membership. They reportedly include a documented guarantee of the APC governorship ticket in 2027, the right to nominate a federal minister from Kano State, and the authority to replace Kano-based federal appointees with loyalists aligned with his administration.

However, APC leaders have remained unmoved.

A senior APC figure in the North-West, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the party would not sacrifice internal democratic processes for any political defector.

“There will be no backdoor arrangements. Whether you are a sitting governor or a minister, everyone must go through party primaries,” the source said.

The official added that the party’s position mirrors its handling of other politically sensitive defections, citing Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who took major political risks without demanding written guarantees.

Internal APC Rivals Complicate Yusuf’s Calculus

Governor Yusuf’s predicament is further complicated by entrenched power blocs within the Kano APC. Foremost among them is Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, widely believed to harbour strong ambitions for the Kano governorship in 2027 and to command significant grassroots and institutional influence within the party.

Political analysts say granting Yusuf an automatic ticket would risk alienating established APC structures in Kano, potentially triggering internal fractures ahead of a critical election cycle.

Symbolism in Abuja Raises Eyebrows

In a move widely interpreted as an attempt to ease local pressure while buying time, Yusuf convened the first Kano State Executive Council meeting of 2026 in Abuja on Friday, rather than in Kano.

Notably, the governor appeared wearing his signature Kwankwasiyya red cap and prominently displayed the NNPP flag, a symbolic gesture that appeared to dampen speculation of an imminent defection.

While Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to governance and stability, the optics suggested caution rather than resolve, underscoring the political tightrope he is currently walking.

Deputy Governor Signals Resistance

Signs of internal strain within the Kano executive are also emerging. Yusuf’s deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has reportedly made it clear that he intends to remain in the NNPP, a position that could trigger a major executive rift should the governor ultimately defect.

Such a split would significantly weaken Yusuf’s political leverage and complicate governance in Africa’s most populous state.

Kwankwaso Eyes a ‘Third Force’

Beyond Kano, the unfolding drama has broader national implications. Yusuf’s political mentor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is reportedly reassessing his long-term strategy.

Sources say Kwankwaso has warned Yusuf against joining the APC and is now exploring the formation of a “Third Force” coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Emerging reports suggest Kwankwaso may be considering a move to the African Democratic Congress (ADC)—a platform where former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi are also said to be aligning.

If realised, such a realignment could significantly reshape Nigeria’s opposition landscape, particularly in the North, as the Kwankwasiyya movement seeks survival and relevance amid the possible loss of its only sitting governor.