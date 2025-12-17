Google to Shut Down ‘Dark Web Report’ Feature in Early 2026: What Users Need to Know

Google has confirmed it will discontinue its Dark Web Report feature early next year, marking the end of a tool that helped millions monitor the exposure of their personal information online.

According to a support document released by the tech giant, the service will stop scanning for new data breaches on January 15, 2026, and will be fully unavailable from February 16, 2026. On that date, all monitoring profiles and associated data will be permanently deleted from Google’s servers.

Launched in March 2023, the Dark Web Report was initially exclusive to paid Google One subscribers before being rolled out to all personal Google accounts earlier this year. The tool allowed users to track whether sensitive information—such as email addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth—had been leaked in third-party data breaches or traded on the dark web.

Despite the broad rollout, Google said feedback suggested the feature did not provide sufficient value once a leak was discovered. “While the report offered general information, feedback showed that it didn’t provide helpful next steps,” the company explained. “We’re making this change to instead focus on tools that give you more clear, actionable steps to protect your information online.”

Google’s Alternatives for Online Safety

Google is urging users to transition to other tools in its security ecosystem, including:

Security Checkup : A personalized dashboard to secure Google accounts.

Google Password Manager & Password Checkup : Identify compromised or weak passwords and update them.

Results About You : Request removal of personal contact information (home addresses, phone numbers) from Google Search.

Passkeys: A phishing-resistant method for logging in without passwords.

Users are advised to note the important deadlines: January 15, 2026 is the last day for new breach scans, and February 16, 2026 is when the service will shut down completely, along with data deletion. For those who wish to delete their monitoring data earlier, this can be done manually via the Dark Web Report page by selecting “Edit monitoring profile” and clicking “Delete monitoring profile.”

Third-Party Monitoring Options

For those still seeking dark web monitoring, several alternatives exist. Free services like Have I Been Pwned provide breach alerts, while many password managers and antivirus software offer paid monitoring features.

As digital security becomes increasingly important, Google’s decision reflects a shift towards tools that offer more actionable protection, rather than just alerts about potential breaches. Users are encouraged to stay proactive in safeguarding their personal information.

