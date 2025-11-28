Google.org announces N3 b fund to boost AI skills, digital safety in Nigeria

Lagos, Nov. 28, 2026 (NAN) — Google, through its philanthropic arm Google.org, on Friday announced a ₦3 billion (US$2.1 million) commitment to Nigeria to support the country’s digital transformation through a two-pillar initiative aimed at developing advanced AI talent and strengthening digital safety.

The Director, West Africa, Google, Mr Olumide Balogun, disclosed this at a media roundtable in Lagos.

Balogun said the funding would support programmes targeted at building high-level AI skills and improving digital safety and security across communities. He said the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s National AI Strategy and the federal government’s goal of creating one million digital jobs.

According to him, Nigeria is projected to unlock up to $15 billion in economic value from AI by 2030, based on findings by Public First.

“This dual focus ensures the country has both the skilled workforce and the secure environment needed for sustainable and inclusive growth.

“Google has been a foundational partner in Nigeria’s digital journey, and this ₦3 billion commitment is the next chapter in that story.

“This is an investment in people — to equip them with advanced AI skills and ensure a safe digital space. We are honoured to continue our collaboration with the Ministry’s efforts toward a future where AI creates opportunity for everyone,” he said.

Balogun noted that the announcement builds on Google’s long-standing investments in Nigeria, including infrastructure such as the Equiano subsea cable and initiatives like the 2023 “Skills Sprint” programme, a ₦1.2 billion partnership with Mind the Gap.

He said the programme trained 20,991 participants, including 5,217 women, in AI and technology, with 3,576 participants securing jobs, internships or launching businesses.

Balogun said the new funding would be implemented through five expert organisations.

He listed the beneficiaries as FATE Foundation in collaboration with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), which will embed advanced AI curricula in universities, and the African Technology Forum (ATF), which will launch an innovation challenge to support developers in building real-world products.

To enhance digital safety, he said Junior Achievement (JA) Africa would expand the “Be Internet Awesome” curriculum for young people, while the CyberSafe Foundation would support cybersecurity improvements for public institutions.

Speaking on behalf of the partner organisations, the Executive Director of FATE Foundation, Adenike Adeyemi, described the initiative as timely, saying it responds to the growing need for deep AI competencies across the continent.

She said the programme would empower institutions, lecturers, and students in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa, and aligns with FATE Foundation’s mission to drive innovation and sustainable economic development.

“This strategic support ensures Africa is equipped to participate effectively in the global technological future,” she said.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.