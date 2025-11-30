Goodluck Jonathan Visits President Tinubu After Return from Guinea-Bissau Coup

Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (NAN) – Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, following his safe return from Guinea-Bissau, where he was caught up in a sudden military takeover.

The visit was confirmed by the President’s media aide, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on his official X handle. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa on Saturday on Jonathan’s return to Nigeria from Guinea-Bissau,” Onanuga wrote.

Jonathan had traveled to Guinea-Bissau on an election monitoring mission when the coup erupted, raising concerns about his safety. Viral footage of his return showed that he had been evacuated aboard an aircraft belonging to the République de Côte d’Ivoire.

Some Nigerian lawmakers, including Hon. Awaji-Inombek Dagomie Abiante of Rivers State, criticized the Nigerian government for what they described as a worrying silence during Jonathan’s ordeal. In a social media post, Abiante highlighted that it was the intervention of Côte d’Ivoire’s President that ultimately ensured Jonathan’s safe return.

Jonathan, however, clarified the sequence of events, noting that both the Nigerian and Ivorian governments had prepared aircraft for his evacuation. Côte d’Ivoire secured flight clearance first due to its proximity to Guinea-Bissau. “Both Presidents were to send aircraft to lift us, but somehow, Côte d’Ivoire is closer to Guinea-Bissau… they were able to penetrate their system to get a landing permit before Nigeria could do that,” he explained.

He described the military takeover in Guinea-Bissau as unusual, referring to it as a “ceremonial coup.” “It was the President, President Embalo, who announced the coup before a military man later came up to address the world that they were in charge of everything. By then, President Embalo had announced the coup, which is strange,” Jonathan said.

The meeting at Aso Rock underscores efforts to reaffirm diplomatic ties and the importance of regional collaboration in ensuring the safety of West African leaders during times of political upheaval.

(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.