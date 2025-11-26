Gombe State has approved N500 million as a matching contribution to procure Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), a life-saving intervention for children suffering from severe acute malnutrition. Naija247news gathered that the announcement was made on Tuesday by the governor’s spokesperson, highlighting the administration’s commitment to tackling worsening child nutrition amid rising food insecurity in parts of northern Nigeria.

According to Naija247news, Ismaila Uba-Misilli, Director-General of Press Affairs, said the allocation is part of a joint arrangement with UNICEF under the Child Nutrition Fund, a financing mechanism aimed at expanding access to essential nutrition commodities in low-resource settings. Naija247news understands that the contribution will enable the state to scale up treatment for children across Gombe’s 11 local government areas.

Severe acute malnutrition, characterized by extreme wasting and high mortality risk, continues to challenge many communities in the Northeast. Naija247news reports that aid groups have warned economic pressures, population displacement, and fluctuating food prices are placing additional strain on vulnerable households, making state-level interventions increasingly critical.

Naija247news gathered that Uba-Misilli emphasised Gombe’s consistency in meeting counterpart funding obligations for nutrition programmes—a benchmark that many Nigerian states fail to achieve. He noted that the latest contribution demonstrates the administration’s dedication to sustained investment in children under five, who remain the most affected by preventable malnutrition-related deaths.

According to Naija247news, predictable funding has improved child survival outcomes in Gombe over recent years by expanding access to essential nutrition services at primary health centers and community-based treatment sites. Officials say the new allocation is designed to maintain this progress and prevent disruptions that could endanger thousands of children.

Naija247news understands that the state government’s strategy links nutrition investments to broader goals of reducing child mortality and promoting early childhood development. Uba-Misilli explained that the Yahaya administration views malnutrition not only as a health issue but as a development concern that requires steady, long-term financing rather than short-term emergency responses.

Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food, typically a nutrient-dense peanut-based paste, has become a cornerstone of global malnutrition treatment. Naija247news reports that RUTF’s long shelf life and ease of use make it especially valuable in remote and underserved areas where clinical care access is limited.

According to Naija247news, RUTF allows caregivers to administer treatment at home, with periodic monitoring by health workers, significantly improving recovery rates for children with severe acute malnutrition.

With humanitarian agencies warning of rising malnutrition across northern Nigeria, Gombe officials say the latest funding ensures that no child will be denied treatment due to resource constraints. Naija247news gathered that the state remains committed to leveraging predictable, well-managed financing to safeguard the health and development of its youngest residents.

