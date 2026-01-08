“God Kept Me Among Great Men”, Anthony Joshua Breaks Silence on Loss of Close Friends in Car Crash

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has poured out his grief in a deeply emotional tribute following the tragic death of two of his close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, who lost their lives in a fatal car crash in Nigeria late last year.

Naija247News gathered that the accident occurred on December 29, 2025, in Ogun State, with Joshua himself surviving the crash as a passenger in the vehicle. The devastating incident claimed the lives of Ghami and Ayodele, both described by the boxing star as brothers and integral members of his inner circle.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Thursday, Joshua expressed shock, sorrow, and gratitude to supporters who have rallied around the bereaved families. He reflected on the depth of the loss and the lasting impact his late friends had on his life, admitting that he had not fully grasped how special they were until tragedy struck.

“Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers. I didn’t even realise how special they are. I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men,” Joshua wrote.

Naija247News understands that the boxer’s message struck an emotional chord with fans across Nigeria and beyond, many of whom flooded social media with condolences and prayers for the families of the deceased.

Acknowledging the pain endured by the parents of the victims, Joshua added, “100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents. I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers.”

The loss, however, continues to weigh heavily on the British-Nigerian boxing icon. Naija247News gathered that Joshua recently opened up further during an emotional conversation with UFC champion Kamaru Usman, where he revealed that the reality of the tragedy is yet to fully sink in.

“One was in the front, and one was behind him, on the right side. They both passed away. It still hasn’t sunk in. It still hasn’t hit me yet,” Joshua reportedly said.

Beyond the sporting world, the tragedy has reignited conversations around road safety in Nigeria, with many Nigerians calling for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and improved emergency response systems.

As tributes continue to pour in, Naija247News reports that Joshua remains focused on honoring the memory of his late friends while drawing strength from faith and family support. For many observers, his tribute serves as a sobering reminder that behind fame and fortune lie shared human experiences of loss, grief, and resilience.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.