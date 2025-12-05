Global leaders rally behind Uzodimma to unlock Imo’s economic potential

Global leaders – political and business – on Thursday, December 4, 2025, turned out in their numbers at Owerri, the Imo State Capital, to rally behind Governor Hope Uzodimma in his bid to unlock the economic potential of the State.

The event was the two-day Imo Economic Summit

(December 4-5, 2025), the first since the creation of the State barely 50 years ago and organised by Governor Uzodimma’s administration.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria

( represented), President Joseph Boakai of Liberia, President Amina Akim of Mauritius, Prime Minister Americo Ramos of Sao Tome and Principe, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former United Nations Secretary General, Ban Ki- Moon, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy of Nigeria, Mr. Wale Edun, President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Governors of Edo ( Monday Okpebholo), Ekiti (Abiodun Oyebanji), Ondo (Lucky Aiyedatiwa) , Yobe ( Mai Mala Bumi), former Africa import -export Bank, Prof Benedict Oramah, among others too numerous to mention attended the occasion.

In a significant speech delivered by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Tinubu, the President reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting Imo State’s economic development especially as the summit, aimed at fostering growth and attracting investments, showcased various initiatives designed to enhance the State’s economic landscape.

‎President Tinubu emphasised the importance collaboration between States and federal governments, highlighting several key government programmes intended to provide financial assistance and infrastructure improvements. “We recognise the unique challenges that Imo State faces, and we are dedicated to implementing strategies that will not only boost local businesses, but also create sustainable job opportunities,” he noted. ‎The President assured that federal government will continue to provide Imo State and Ndigbo at large the platform to grow and develop, and appealed to well meaning Nigerians and the international communities to invest in Imo State and all parts of Nigeria, especially with the development of digital transformation, and conducive environment in Imo State.‎In their respective key note addresses, the President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai, the Prime Minister of Sao Tome and Principe, Americo Ramos and the first female President of Mauritius, Amina Akim, all laid credence to the fact that Africa is the rising continent of hope; and Nigeria a power hub with talents and vibrant youth population, producing entrepreneurs that will rule the world They called for stronger partnership as key to unlocking economic potentials of Imo State, Nigeria and Africa at large; with the President of Mauritius particularly promising to bring in potentials of renewal energy to the State. The President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai, had expressed strong confidence that Imo State can undergo significant transformation through innovation.

“Innovation can become the engine that drives Imo’s transformation,” the Liberian leader said.

He added: “If Africa must progress, elections must not only be peaceful—they must also deliver development dividends to the people who elect their leaders. The lives of the people must be improved.”

President Boakai also hinted that Liberia shares several similarities with Imo State in southeastern Nigeria.

His words: “As I stand here today, I am reminded that Liberia and Imo have more in common than just our geographic space in West Africa.

“We share a history of resilience; we share a desire for peace; we share a commitment to good governance; and we share the belief that Africa can rise on its own terms through its own efforts.”

Boakai who further stated that Liberia’s recent elevation to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council is not only an honour for Nigeria but for Africa as a whole, expressed optimism that Imo State and Liberia can collaborate through regional alliances focused on development and democratic governance.

‎In his welcome remarks, Governor Uzodimma highlighted the state’s potential as a hub for investment and economic development. “You are in the right place at the right time,” Uzodimma declared, acknowledging the high turnout of local and international dignitaries. ‎The Governor who hinted that the summit is positioned as a historical moment for Imo State, marking a new chapter in its economic journey, redefined IMO as “Investment Meets Opportunities.” He emphasised the region’s strategic location, abundant resources, and a commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses.‎Uzodimma praised recent national reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating, “Nigeria is witnessing bold, market-driven policy resets,” which have created a favourable investment climate. He added that the changes align with Imo’s initiative to achieve a $1 trillion economy, calling for collaboration with the federal government’s economic renewal plan. ‎The Governor provided an overview of Imo State’s geographic advantages, its significant landmass, population, and access to vital markets. He said with a diverse agriculture sector and rich natural resources, he believes the State is poised for growth. “Imo has the largest proven gas reserves in West Africa,” he revealed, highlighting the potential for investment in the energy sector. ‎ Addressing infrastructural challenges, Uzodimma affirmed ongoing improvements. “We have constructed over 120 strategic roads, enhancing connections within the State and to neighboring regions.” However, he acknowledged that reliable electricity is crucial for industrial growth, announcing the upcoming launch of the Light Up Imo Project, which aims to provide 24/7 power supply, effective this month. ‎In response to issues surrounding land acquisition, Uzodimma spoke about the Imo Land Information Centre, emphasizing its role in simplifying land administration and ensuring transparency in ownership. “We have successfully replaced a fraud-prone system with an efficient, automated one,” he stated.

Governor Uzodimma had identified other key areas that give Imo State an advantage over her competitors to include the dredging of the Orashi River to the Atlantic, the current status of Imo State as the digital hub of Nigeria, and the localised business initiative – OKOBI (One Kindred, One Business Initiative).

‎Senator Uzodimma therefore concluded by inviting participants to take part in Imo’s economic renaissance, stating, “Imo State is ready to house your investments.” He urged investors to join in transforming the State which is no longer st the rising level, but has risen. The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Economy, Mr. Wale Edun commended Governor Uzodimma’s bold vision and for taking advantage of President Tinubu’s economic reforms by developing an independent electricity project that will generate 24/7 power supply to the State. This he described as “the real game changer” that will transform the economy of Imo State. He stated that the Nigeria’s economy is growing and its fiscal capacity expanding as efforts were being made to achieve 7 percent growth rate annually; and therefore called for partnership among local, State and federal governments. ‎Former United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon emphasized Africa’s significant potential in addressing climate change. He highlighted the continent’s unique resources and capabilities that could play a vital role in global environmental solutions. Ki-moon called for the strengthening of global partnerships to foster progress in combating climate change, urging nations to collaborate more closely. He championed the idea of global citizenship, encouraging individuals and governments alike to take responsibility for environmental stewardship and sustainable development. Also speaking, former Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson expressed delight to have been part of the summit and lauded Governor Uzodimma for his great ideas on economic renaissance of Imo State. He referenced the phenomenal growth and potentials of Nigeria, pointing out that it remains the most exciting investment prospect that will overtake most countries of the world, given her dynamic population and natural endorsement. ‎The former president of the Africa Export-Import Bank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, reaffirmed the bank’s unwavering support for Imo State, particularly in two significant projects. He highlighted the importance of the Orashi dredging project, emphasizing its potential to enhance trade and improve the State’s economic infrastructure. ‎Additionally, he made reference to the establishment of a multi-billion Naira petrochemical testing plant near the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, saying that the facility aims to facilitate the testing of petrochemical products for export, positioning Imo State as a key player in the global petrochemical market.President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote commended President Tinubu for his bold policies to improve the economy of Nigeria. He advised Nigerian businessmen and entrepreneurs to have the courage to invest in the country as he recounts the abundant natural resources and potentials in Nigeria, and assured Governor Uzodimma that Dangote Group will partner with the Imo State government on any area of the latter’s choice. The event attracted foreign diplomats, leaders of industry across the globe, business icons, local and foreign investors, including Dr. ABC Ojiakor, Ogbuagu Ernest Nwapa, Mr. Abdulrasak Isaiah of Walmart, Mr. Uzoma Dozie of Sparkle Micro Finance Bank, Executives of various financial institutions, members of the traditional institutions, and the clergy. The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Yetaweh Nantewah and his predecessor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, apart from the Governors, were also present to show solidarity. Also, members of the Federal Executive Council, the Federal and State lawmakers, members of the Imo State expanded Executive Council, and friends and associates of the Imo State Governor turned out in their numbers.

