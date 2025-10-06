“Give Trump the Nobel Peace Prize,” say Gaza hostage families in emotional appeal to Norway Committee

Naija247news – Jerusalem / Cairo (October 6, 2025):

Families of several hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza have formally appealed to the Norwegian Nobel Committee to award the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to U.S. President Donald Trump, praising his ongoing mediation efforts in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the new peace plan currently under negotiation.

In a heartfelt letter to the Committee, the families argued that President Trump’s diplomacy and “unwavering determination to achieve peace” have rekindled hope for the release of their loved ones after nearly a year of war and stalled negotiations.

“He has made possible what many said was impossible,” the letter reads. “No other leader or organisation has contributed more to peace around the world in the last year.”

The families said Trump’s personal vow “not to rest until every hostage is home” had restored their faith in a peaceful outcome, calling him “a man who is actively reshaping the course of history.”

‘Peace Through Strength’: Trump’s Pursuit of a Middle East Breakthrough

President Trump, who has long claimed credit for brokering the Abraham Accords during his first term, has repeatedly stated that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for ending “seven wars” and promoting diplomatic normalization between Israel and several Arab states.

Since returning to office, his administration has rolled out what it calls a “comprehensive Gaza peace framework”, designed to secure a lasting ceasefire, facilitate hostage releases, and pave the way for broader Arab-Israeli normalization under U.S. guarantees.

The plan, U.S. officials say, focuses on gradual de-escalation, with clear benchmarks for both sides and the eventual deployment of an international stabilization mission to monitor the ceasefire.

Sharm el-Sheikh Talks: A New Round of Hope

The latest round of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas — backed by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar — began this afternoon at the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, according to Egyptian officials.

Israel’s delegation is led by Ron Dermer, the country’s Strategic Affairs Minister and one of Trump’s closest regional interlocutors. The Hamas team is represented by Khalil al-Hayyah, a senior figure in the group’s political bureau.

According to sources briefed on the talks, Phase One of the proposed ceasefire would involve:

The partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from northern Gaza;

The release of hostages held by Hamas;

And a prisoner exchange for Palestinians currently detained in Israeli jails.

The framework reportedly includes a U.S.-backed monitoring mechanism and humanitarian corridors coordinated through Cairo.

“For the first time in months, we are hopeful our nightmare will finally be over,” the families’ letter said, expressing cautious optimism that Trump’s intervention had brought “a sense of urgency” missing from prior diplomatic efforts.

Humanitarian and Diplomatic Stakes

The war in Gaza — now in its 12th month — has killed tens of thousands and displaced over two million Palestinians. The humanitarian crisis has drawn international condemnation, while mediation efforts by the United Nations, Egypt, and Qatar have repeatedly faltered.

President Trump’s peace initiative marks the most significant U.S.-led attempt to end the conflict since the 2021 ceasefire under the Biden administration.

American officials describe the current effort as part of a broader “stability-first doctrine,” emphasizing hostage recovery, humanitarian access, and gradual political normalization, rather than immediate statehood discussions.

Global Reactions and Nobel Committee Pressure

While Trump’s nomination push has divided opinion, the families’ letter has amplified international debate about whether his diplomatic style — often described as “transactional yet results-driven” — merits the world’s most prestigious peace award.

Critics argue that the U.S. president’s assertive Middle East strategy has sidelined traditional multilateral channels. Supporters, however, say his approach has “broken the deadlock” by forcing both Israel and Hamas to engage under renewed pressure from Washington and Cairo.

Diplomatic observers note that Nobel nominations are typically closed-door until the annual announcement in Oslo, but political lobbying often shapes public perception.

The families’ appeal — coming amid live negotiations — underscores how much public sentiment and diplomacy now intersect in real time.

Trump’s Legacy and the Nobel Question

President Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize multiple times in the past — including for his role in the 2020 Abraham Accords — but has never received it.

His supporters contend that his recent diplomatic efforts to end the Gaza conflict, broker a tentative truce in Ukraine, and mediate between Armenia and Azerbaijan represent a “transformative moment for global peace diplomacy.”

Still, awarding the Peace Prize to such a polarizing figure would mark one of the most controversial decisions in the Nobel Committee’s history.

“We believe history will judge President Trump not by politics but by results,” the hostage families wrote. “And for us, those results mean lives — our loved ones’ lives.”

Peace, Politics, and the Path Ahead

As talks continue in Egypt, negotiators say the next 72 hours could determine whether the Trump-backed peace plan gains momentum or collapses under political mistrust.

For now, families across Israel and Gaza are clinging to hope that diplomacy will prevail over destruction — and that the promise of peace, however fragile, will not fade again.

