Ghana’s ‘African Tribe’ King Arrested in Scotland After Months of Illegal Woodland Encampment

Naija247news International Desk | October 4, 2025 — Edinburgh, Scotland:

A self-proclaimed African monarch, Kofi Offeh, 36, who styled himself as “King Atehehe of the Kingdom of Kubala,” has been detained by UK Immigration Enforcement officers after occupying private woodland near Jedburgh, Scotland, for several months in defiance of court orders.

Offeh, originally from Ghana, had been living in the makeshift encampment with Jean Gasho, 42, a Zimbabwean woman who refers to herself as “Queen Nandi”, and Kaura Taylor, a 21-year-old American woman from Texas described as the group’s “handmaiden.”

The trio had been camping on privately owned land since May 2025, claiming they were “retaking ancestral lands stolen 400 years ago” and relying heavily on online donations from followers for survival.

Court Orders Ignored

According to court documents, the group was served two separate eviction notices but refused to comply. Sheriff Peter Paterson of the Selkirk Sheriff Court issued a final eviction ruling on Wednesday, banning them from returning to the property.

However, on Thursday morning, immigration and police officers moved in to enforce the order.

Eyewitnesses and local authorities confirmed that Offeh and Taylor were led away in handcuffs, while Gasho—who was not physically restrained—was seen following behind with a backpack as the camp was cleared.

A “heavy police presence” was reported at the scene, according to Jedburgh Councillor Scott Hamilton, Deputy Leader of Scottish Borders Council.

“There are still a few things at play with regard to the situation, but I think this morning has been a good result for the community and for them as well in terms of the outcome,” Hamilton said.

Claims of Sovereignty and ‘Divine Law’

Offeh and Gasho, who frequently livestreamed their activities on social media, claimed to be sovereign rulers of an independent African kingdom called “Kubala.”

In videos, they vowed to ignore UK laws and said they operated under “the laws of the creator.”

The group often posted videos of chanting, dancing, and daily rituals in the woods, presenting their encampment as a form of spiritual reclamation.

Their defiance drew attention online and raised concerns among local residents, especially after Gasho publicly declared that court documents “would not be opened,” dismissing them as illegitimate.

Family Concern and Exploitation Allegations

Taylor’s family in Texas have since appealed for her safe return, alleging that she was lured and manipulated by the self-styled royal couple through online interactions. She was reported missing shortly after traveling to the UK earlier this year.

Family members say she had been performing domestic chores such as cooking and cleaning while Offeh “sat and watched,” amid reports that she was considered his “second wife.”

Community Relief After Clearance

By Thursday evening, the Scottish Borders Council confirmed that the woodland site had been cleared, with authorities removing temporary structures and debris left behind by the group.

Officials say investigations are ongoing into Offeh’s immigration status and potential human exploitation concerns surrounding Taylor’s situation.

