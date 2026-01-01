Ghanaian Prophet Ebo Noah Arrested for Failed Doomsday Prediction

A Ghanaian self-styled prophet, Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly deceiving the public with a prediction that the world would end on Christmas Day, 2025.

The arrest comes after months of national anxiety sparked by his controversial doomsday prophecy. Police sources confirmed that Eshun was detained on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, following a series of events that began with the failed prediction and culminated in a bizarre public appearance at a high-profile music concert, according to My Joy Online.

Authorities became concerned after reports that hundreds of people, including some from neighbouring countries, abandoned their homes and travelled to his ark site with luggage, believing they would be saved from the predicted global flood.

Ebo Noah first gained attention in August 2025 when he claimed to have received a divine instruction to build 10 modern-day arks to save humanity from a three-year global flood. He insisted the rains would begin on December 25, 2025, echoing the biblical story of Noah, and repeatedly urged followers to prepare.

For months, his TikTok and YouTube channels were flooded with videos of the 30-year-old in tattered sackcloth, supervising the construction of wooden vessels. He claimed to have purchased over 250,000 pieces of timber for the project, describing these arks as the “only refuge” for the faithful.

As Christmas approached, panic intensified among his followers, some abandoning jobs, schools, and homes to move to the ark site with their belongings. When December 25 passed without the predicted deluge, Ebo Noah released a video claiming his intercession and three-week fast had persuaded God to “postpone” the destruction, rather than admitting the prophecy had failed.

Days later, he made headlines again with a surreal appearance at rapper Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2025 concert, where he urged thousands of fans to party because the doom had been delayed. The appearance sparked a fierce backlash on social media, with many calling for his immediate arrest for “deceiving the public.”

Authorities had previously warned against declarations likely to create public anxiety in the lead-up to New Year’s Eve services. Eshun’s high-profile claims and the social impact of his predictions were central to the police response.

