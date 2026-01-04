Ghana Condemns US Military Action in Venezuela, Calls It “Unauthorised Invasion”

Accra, Jan. 4, 2026 (Naija247news) — Ghana has condemned the United States’ recent military operation in Venezuela, describing it as an unauthorised invasion that violates international law and threatens global stability.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Ghanaian government said the US action breached the United Nations Charter and undermined the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

The condemnation follows a series of explosions that shook Caracas in the early hours of Saturday, causing widespread power outages in the Venezuelan capital. Hours later, US President Donald Trump announced that American forces had entered Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Ghana described the operation as a “unilateral and unauthorised invasion” and warned that it sets a dangerous precedent for the international system.

“The Ghanaian Government is keenly following the situation in Venezuela with great concern,” the statement said. It added that assaults on international law, attempts at foreign occupation, and external control of natural resources have “extremely adverse implications on international stability and the global order.”

Accra also criticised remarks by President Trump suggesting that the United States would “run” Venezuela until a political transition was achieved, describing the comments as reminiscent of colonialism and imperialism, and warning that they risk undermining the post–Second World War global order.

“To allow this is to put the international community at great risk and undermine the sovereignty of every country,” the statement said. “Only the Venezuelan people should freely determine their political and democratic future.”

Ghana urged for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and demanded the release of Maduro and his wife, reaffirming its long-standing opposition to invasion, occupation, and all forms of violations of international law as guiding principles of its foreign policy.

Reporting by Naija247news Staff in Lagos, Nigeria.