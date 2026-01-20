Ghana Arrests 53 Nigerians in Major Cybercrime Crackdown Across Greater Accra

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ACCRA, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Ghanaian authorities have arrested 53 Nigerian nationals in a major cybercrime crackdown across the Greater Accra Region. The operation, intelligence-driven and coordinated by multiple security agencies, targeted suspected cybercrime hubs in communities including East Legon Hills, Afienya, Kwabenya, Weija, and Tuba.

Ghana’s Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, disclosed on Sunday that the raids were part of ongoing efforts to safeguard the country’s cyberspace and protect its international digital reputation.

According to George, intelligence gathered over the previous 48 hours by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) identified multiple locations allegedly used for coordinated cybercrime activities. Investigations revealed that several young men, mostly foreign nationals, were being exploited by ringleaders to carry out cyber offences.

Acting on the intelligence, a joint security task force—comprising National Security Operations, CSA, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, and the Ghana Police Service SWAT Unit—executed simultaneous raids on January 16 and 17, 2026.

During the operation, nine Nigerians were arrested as key suspects allegedly coordinating the cybercrime networks. Another 44 Nigerians were rescued, believed to have been victims of human trafficking and cybercrime exploitation. Authorities found the individuals operating laptops in multiple apartments, indicating a well-organised cybercrime syndicate.

Searches led to the recovery of 62 laptops, 52 mobile phones, and two pump-action guns allegedly used in criminal activities. Arrests by location included five in East Legon Hills, 11 in Afienya, 10 in Kwabenya, 10 in Weija, and 17 in Tuba, totaling 53 Nigerians.

“All arrested individuals have been duly profiled and handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service for safekeeping and further investigations,” George said. He cautioned foreign nationals against falling for false promises of employment or quick financial gains in Ghana.

George added that suspects from previous operations had been profiled in collaboration with INTERPOL, with some already handed over to Nigerian authorities at the Seme border, while others face prosecution in Ghana.

“Protecting Ghana’s cyber image internationally is non-negotiable,” the minister said, commending the CSA and other law enforcement agencies for the successful operation.