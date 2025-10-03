“Gen Z Turns to AI for Relationship Advice — Could Nigeria Follow?”

Lagos — When “Rachel,” a 26-year-old in Sheffield, England, needed help preparing for a difficult conversation with a man she had been dating, she didn’t call her friends or her pastor. Instead, she turned to ChatGPT, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot.

“It felt like a cheerleader on my side, reminding me about self-awareness and boundaries,” she told Bloomberg.

Rachel’s story mirrors a growing global trend. According to a survey by dating platform Match, nearly half of Generation Z Americans (born between 1997 and 2012) say they have used AI tools like ChatGPT for dating advice, breakup texts, or even deciding whether to go on a second date.

Privacy, Not Judgment — Why Gen Z Leans on AI

For many young people, AI provides privacy where human advice comes with judgment. Instead of facing gossip from friends or pressure from family, they prefer an algorithm that offers “therapy-speak” without consequences.

Some use AI to rewrite WhatsApp messages, others to craft polite breakups, while a few ask whether it’s “worth” giving a partner another chance.

But here in Nigeria, where family, church, and cultural elders remain central to personal life, the question is different: Would Nigerian Gen Z trust a chatbot over community?

Expert Warnings: Outsourcing the Heart

Psychologist Dr. Lalitaa Suglani warns that while AI can provide reflection, it also carries risks:

Validation bias: Chatbots are trained to agree, often echoing back distorted beliefs.

Avoidance: Using AI to end relationships could stop people from facing the pain that fosters growth.

Dependency: Over-reliance on AI might weaken natural emotional instincts.

Hollowness: AI advice often feels sterile and scripted, leaving messages emotionally flat.

In a society like Nigeria, where elders, religious leaders, and friends play key roles in resolving relationship conflicts, experts worry that AI might slowly undermine communal wisdom — replacing it with emotionally “clean,” but soulless advice.

The Business of Digital Love

The demand has birthed services like Mei, a New York-based AI platform designed to give “relationship guidance.”

Founder Es Lee says many users turn to AI because they cannot talk to friends or family about issues like sex — a taboo subject in many African households.

But this raises questions:

Who protects users if AI gives unsafe advice?

What happens to sensitive conversations if hackers breach the system?

While Mei claims to delete conversations after 30 days, the privacy risks remain real

OpenAI’s Response

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, says it has built-in safeguards, including nudges for users to take breaks and referrals to professional help in sensitive cases.

But critics argue that machines can’t yet replace human empathy — especially in high-stakes situations like toxic relationships or emotional abuse.

Nigeria’s Cultural Question: Family, Faith, or AI?

While American Gen Z is quick to outsource their heartbreak to chatbots, Nigerian youth face a different dynamic.

In a society where parents, pastors, and peers have a say in relationships, would a chatbot be trusted? Or would using AI for dating advice be seen as a rejection of tradition?

At the same time, as urban youth become more globalized, Lagos, Abuja, and Accra could soon see the same trend: young people quietly turning to AI for clarity when family counsel feels too judgmental.

The real challenge may not be whether AI can “coach love” — but whether it can bridge the gap between modern privacy and African communal values.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.