Gen. Yahaya denies terror-financing link, threatens legal action

Former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has dismissed as false and malicious recent allegations linking him to individuals reportedly involved in terrorism financing. The claims, attributed to retired Maj.-Gen. Danjuma Ali-Keffi and published by Sahara Reporters, suggested the former army chief maintained ties with suspected terror financiers.

In a statement issued on his behalf by retired Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman in Abuja, Yahaya described the accusations as spurious, baseless and entirely unfounded. He stated that at no point in his career before, during or after serving as Chief of Army Staff did he have any direct or indirect association with persons involved in terrorism financing or activities threatening national security.

He accused Ali-Keffi of fueling the allegations out of a personal vendetta stemming from disciplinary actions taken against him while in service, insisting the publication lacked credibility and factual substance. Yahaya also criticised Sahara Reporters for publishing the claims without verification, calling the act irresponsible and damaging to public trust.

The statement stressed that the allegations run contrary to Yahaya’s professional integrity, impeccable service record and long-standing dedication to Nigeria’s defence and security. He demanded an immediate retraction from Ali-Keffi, Sahara Reporters and others circulating the report, warning that he would take legal action if the defamation continued.

Yahaya reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria’s ongoing fight against terrorism, noting that the national security effort requires responsibility, patriotism and truth not propaganda driven by personal grudges.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.