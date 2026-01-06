Gboyega Akosile and the Business of ‘Press Welfare’: When Media Gifts Become Private Loot

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

In Lagos State, public relations has long been treated as a soft arm of governance — a space where goodwill, access, and messaging intersect. But when public relations budgets meant for journalists’ welfare allegedly become private revenue streams, the issue ceases to be about image management and enters the territory of public trust and accountability.

At the centre of growing concern within Lagos Government House is Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Multiple sources within the governor’s press ecosystem allege a consistent pattern: funds approved by the Lagos State Government for journalists’ welfare, festive gifts, and press relations were repeatedly collected under Akosile’s supervision but either never disbursed or only partially distributed — with the remainder unaccounted for.

These allegations, which have circulated quietly for years within press circles, paint a troubling picture of how the language of “press welfare” may have been weaponised to siphon public funds under the guise of goodwill.

This is not a claim of guilt. It is a demand for scrutiny.

How ‘Press Welfare’ Became a Convenient Cover

Like many governments and corporate organisations in Nigeria, Lagos State traditionally engages journalists during festive periods — Easter, Christmas, Eid — through token gifts, food items, or modest cash support. These gestures are framed as public relations, not bribes, and are usually routed through press offices with formal approvals.

According to multiple sources familiar with the process, Akosile routinely submitted requests for funds running into millions of Naira, claiming the money was meant to procure gifts for the governor’s press crew and, in some cases, extended media stakeholders.

However, the same sources allege that what was approved on paper rarely materialised in reality.

In several instances, journalists expected festive packages that never came. In others, the items distributed were significantly fewer than the number claimed in official submissions. Over time, this disconnect became so frequent that many press crew members stopped expecting anything at all — an abnormal outcome for a system supposedly built on regular engagement.

The Easter That Raised Questions

One incident repeatedly referenced by sources occurred during the most recent Easter celebration. According to accounts from journalists and administrative staff, Akosile reportedly applied for and received approval for a substantial sum to purchase Easter gifts for the press crew.

Yet as Easter passed, no gifts were distributed.

When questions arose, explanations shifted. Initially, Akosile allegedly told some journalists that the request had not been approved. When confronted by others who had knowledge of the approval, he reportedly claimed that although approval had been granted, the funds had not been released.

The story did not end there.

According to sources, when the funds were eventually released, they were not used for the stated purpose. Journalists say no Easter gifts arrived — not weeks later, not months later.

What complicated matters further was a revelation from within the Press Centre itself.

The Administrative Officer’s Disclosure

When some members of the press crew began asking harder questions, they reportedly approached the administrative officer of the Lagos State Press Centre. Her response, according to multiple journalists, was startling.

She allegedly stated that even before the Easter funds were released, Akosile had instructed her to pay the money directly to him, claiming he had already given journalists their Easter gifts.

This claim contradicted the lived reality of the press crew.

When Akosile was later confronted with this account, sources say he claimed he had forgotten.

Months later, the gifts were still not delivered.

In governance, “forgetfulness” involving public funds is not a minor lapse — it is a red flag.

A Pattern, Not an Exception

What makes the allegations particularly troubling is that sources insist the Easter episode was not an isolated incident.

According to journalists familiar with the operations of the governor’s media office, Akosile allegedly developed a routine:

Submit requests for funds to cater for large numbers of journalists — sometimes up to 400

Receive approval based on these inflated figures

Distribute items or cash to far fewer recipients , often fewer than 150

When questioned, cite delays in fund release

Allow time to pass until pressure fades

Eventually, journalists, weary of pushing too hard against someone who controlled access to the governor, would “let it go.”

This alleged method relies not on secrecy, but on fatigue.

Why Journalists Rarely Push Back

One uncomfortable truth exposed by this situation is the structural vulnerability of Nigerian journalists. Many reporters assigned to government beats depend on access, goodwill, and relationships for survival in an industry plagued by low wages and job insecurity.

Confronting a powerful media aide risks:

Removal from the press crew

Loss of access to government information

Blacklisting within official circles

Several journalists reportedly confirmed the allegations privately but declined to go on record, citing fear of professional consequences.

This silence does not negate the claims. It explains how they persist.

The Wealth Question

Beyond the alleged misappropriation itself lies another issue that fuels suspicion: sudden personal prosperity.

Sources point to Akosile’s acquisition of a house in Magodo, an upscale Lagos neighbourhood, within a few years of joining government. This development has raised eyebrows among journalists who recall his financial struggles before his appointment.

According to multiple accounts, before entering government service, Akosile reportedly:

Ran a struggling online media platform

Could not afford a “decent car”

Borrowed approximately ₦200,000 from a journalists’ association (BJAN), which he was unable to repay until after joining government

Some sources say Akosile claimed to operate a poultry business earning ₦10 million annually, yet neighbours reportedly insist the poultry operation only began after he moved into government quarters.

None of these claims alone prove wrongdoing. Together, they invite questions that deserve answers.

Where Oversight Failed

Perhaps the most damning aspect of this situation is not what Akosile allegedly did — but how easily it was done.

How are figures submitted without verification?

Who audits press welfare expenditures?

Why are receipts and delivery confirmations seemingly optional?

At what point does repeated non-delivery trigger internal review?

If millions can be approved repeatedly for “journalists’ welfare” without strict accountability mechanisms, then the problem extends beyond one individual.

It becomes institutional.

Public Money, Public Interest

This issue is not about gifts. It is about public funds allocated under specific pretences.

Money approved for journalists’ welfare is still taxpayers’ money. Whether it is ₦500,000 or ₦5 million, diversion — if proven — is not a victimless act. It erodes trust between government and the media, corrodes ethical standards, and reinforces the belief that corruption flourishes in the shadows of soft governance sectors.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has repeatedly spoken about transparency and good governance. Allegations of this nature, involving a close aide, demand more than silence.

They demand clarity.

A Call for Accountability, Not Trial by Media

This article does not pronounce guilt. It lays out allegations corroborated by multiple sources and calls for independent verification.

Gboyega Akosile deserves the right of reply.

The Lagos State Government owes the public an explanation.

An internal audit of press office expenditures is not persecution — it is governance.

If the allegations are false, transparency will clear them.

If they are true, silence will only deepen the damage.

What Comes Next

This is Part 1 of a series examining:

The culture of silence within the press crew

Paper trails and administrative contradictions

Sudden wealth among political aides

Executive responsibility in Lagos governance

The ethical compromise of access journalism

Public trust is not maintained by slogans. It is sustained by scrutiny.

And scrutiny, in a democracy, is not sabotage — it is duty.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.