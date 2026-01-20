Gas flaring: Expert urges FG to tighten enforcement, accelerate gas infrastructure development

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

An oil and gas expert, Prof. Wumi Iledare, has called on the Federal Government to strengthen regulatory enforcement and fast-track the development of reliable gas infrastructure as a critical step towards ending routine gas flaring in Nigeria.

Iledare made the call in Lagos on Tuesday while speaking with Naija247News, stressing that Nigeria’s persistent gas flaring challenge is no longer rooted in the absence of policies but in the weak implementation of existing regulations.

According to him, effective enforcement must begin with the imposition of flaring penalties that are economically meaningful rather than symbolic.

He said flaring fees should consistently be higher than the cost of capturing and utilising gas, taking into account inflation and fluctuations in gas prices, to discourage operators from choosing flaring as a cheaper option.

Iledare also emphasised the need for clearly defined regulatory exemptions, noting that any waivers granted to operators should be strictly time-bound and transparently disclosed to prevent abuse and regulatory loopholes.

He further advocated the deployment of real-time monitoring technologies, including accurate metering systems, satellite verification and automated reporting mechanisms, to bridge the gap between reported and actual gas flaring volumes.

According to Iledare, consistent and impartial enforcement is crucial to improving compliance, as operators are more likely to adhere to regulations when consequences are seen as unavoidable.

The petroleum economics expert acknowledged that inadequate infrastructure and limited access to financing remain major obstacles to gas capture, explaining that routine flaring persists largely because of the absence or high cost of gas evacuation and processing options.

He proposed a blended approach to addressing the challenge, in which the government facilitates shared infrastructure such as pipelines and gas processing hubs, while the private sector focuses on driving efficiency, innovation and operational excellence.

Iledare said fiscal incentives alone are insufficient, adding that access to blended finance involving development, climate and commercial funds is necessary to reduce investment risks and encourage long-term commitments.

He stressed that policy consistency is essential to attracting sustained investment in gas infrastructure and flaring reduction projects.

According to Iledare, Nigeria’s energy transition efforts will only succeed if they are aligned with domestic economic priorities, noting that gas flaring reduction should directly support gas-to-power initiatives, the expansion of compressed natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas infrastructure, as well as increased industrial gas utilisation.

He described Nigeria’s “Decade of Gas” initiative and the country’s climate commitments as complementary, with natural gas serving as a credible transition fuel capable of delivering both economic and environmental benefits.

Iledare explained that channeling captured gas into power generation, industrial use and transportation would translate flaring reductions into job creation, improved energy access, enhanced social welfare and lower emissions.

Reacting to the vision of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission Chairman on production optimisation, revenue growth and regulatory predictability, Iledare welcomed the aspirations but cautioned against confusing outcomes with regulatory responsibilities.

He said while such outcomes are desirable, they are not the primary responsibility of regulators, noting that regulators are meant to create enabling environments rather than directly deliver production volumes or revenues.

Iledare explained that the Petroleum Industry Act envisages sustainable production growth and revenue expansion as outcomes of transparent, predictable and rule-based regulation.

While commending initiatives such as service-level agreements, digital workflows and faster approval processes, he noted that their effectiveness would depend on being firmly grounded in clear regulatory frameworks, institutional discipline and full compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act.

According to him, lasting investor confidence and sector efficiency will be achieved through regulatory clarity, predictable rules, reduced discretion and strong institutions rather than personalities.