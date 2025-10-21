Menu
Gary Lineker pinpoints Arsenal’s firepower concerns as title hurdle

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

21, October 2025/Naija247 news

Former England striker Gary Lineker has raised concerns about Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League title, citing the Gunners’ lack of firepower as a major reason.

Lineker’s comments come after Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Fulham, which solidified their lead at the top of the table. However, the former striker believes that Arsenal’s reliance on set-pieces for goals and Viktor Gyokeres’ goal drought are significant concerns. Gyokeres has only scored three goals in eight games since joining Arsenal and hasn’t found the net in seven games, raising questions about his form. Lineker emphasized that Gyokeres needs to start scoring consistently if Arsenal are to realize their title ambitions. “Gyokeres brings a different dimension to the team with his runs behind the defense, creating space for teammates, but his lack of goals is a significant issue,” Lineker said. Alan Shearer shares Lineker’s concerns, citing squad depth and injury vulnerability as major worries.

Arsenal’s recent form has been impressive, but Lineker and Shearer both expressed doubts about their chances of winning the title. The Gunners’ Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain was attributed to their lack of attacking threat, further highlighting their firepower concerns.

The former England striker is not alone in his concerns, as many pundits have questioned Arsenal’s ability to score goals from open play. With the Premier League title race heating up, Arsenal will need to address their firepower concerns if they are to emerge victorious. Mikel Arteta’s side will look to bounce back from their Champions League exit and continue their good form in the league.

Gyokeres’ form has been a topic of discussion among fans and pundits, with some calling for him to be given more time to settle into the team. However, with the title race intensifying, Arsenal may not have the luxury of time. The Gunners will need Gyokeres to start scoring goals consistently if they are to keep pace with their rivals.

Arsenal’s title ambitions are hanging in the balance, and Gyokeres’ goal drought is a major concern. The Gunners will need to address their firepower issues if they are to emerge victorious in the Premier League title race. Can they do it? Only time will tell

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

