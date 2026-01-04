Gani Fawehinmi Memorial Group Rejects Tinubu’s Proposed Tax Law, Accuses Government of Exploiting Nigerians

Lagos, Jan. 4, 2026 (Naija247news) — The Gani Fawehinmi Memorial Organization (GAFAMORG) has strongly rejected the proposed tax reform bill advanced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, describing it as an International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank–driven agenda designed to deepen poverty and exploit ordinary Nigerians.

In a statement jointly signed by Chairman Babatunde Agunbiade and Public Relations Officer Adeoye Ade-Adewumi, the group warned that Nigeria is being pushed to the brink not by chance, but by deliberate policies of a ruling elite aligned with foreign economic orthodoxies that have historically failed the people.

GAFAMORG argued that the proposed tax law is not a homegrown solution to Nigeria’s economic challenges but a recycled fiscal template inspired by the IMF and World Bank—institutions whose past prescriptions, they said, have undermined national sovereignty and punished the poor.

“This tax law is an attempt to impose additional burdens on an already over-taxed, over-exploited, and over-suffering Nigerian people,” the group said.

The organisation stressed that Nigeria’s crisis is not caused by insufficient taxation, but by criminal mismanagement, entrenched corruption, nepotism, and elite capture of the state. It accused the Tinubu administration of ignoring massive tax evasion by the wealthy, granting excessive waivers to multinational corporations, and engaging in large-scale looting through inflated contracts and opaque concessions. Instead, ordinary workers, small traders, and households are being targeted for increased levies.

GAFAMORG also condemned Free Trade Zones, describing them as “tax sanctuaries for the rich,” and highlighted the inequities in Nigeria’s tax system, including overlapping taxes, harassment by revenue agents, weak accountability, and lack of transparency.

The statement recalled Nigeria’s history with IMF- and World Bank-inspired reforms such as Structural Adjustment, privatization, and subsidy removal, noting that these policies consistently shrank the middle class, expanded poverty, enriched a tiny elite, and weakened the country’s productive capacity.

“Where are the dividends of past IMF-inspired reforms? Did Structural Adjustment reduce poverty? Did privatization deliver electricity, water, or jobs? Did subsidy removals bring prosperity? The answer is NO,” the organisation said.

Issuing a public warning, GAFAMORG urged Nigerians to remain vigilant against agents of the ruling class embedded in media, civil society, and policy spaces, whose role is to brand exploitation as reform and suffering as sacrifice.

“Those who support this unjust tax law, defend it, sanitize it, or act as its propagandists are objectively standing against the Nigerian people. They may cloak themselves in technocratic language, but history will remember them as enemies of social justice,” the group said.

Invoking the legacy of the late human rights lawyer Chief Gani Fawehinmi, GAFAMORG called on Nigerians to reject the bill outright, mobilize civic and legal resistance, and demand its immediate withdrawal.

“Nigerians must insist on justice before taxation and refuse to become victims of economic experimentation. This law must not see the light of day. Nigeria does not need IMF-approved hardship. Nigeria needs justice, accountability, equity, and people-centered governance,” the statement concluded

