Galatasaray Bid for Onyedika Rejected as Club Brugge Holds Out for €28m

ABUJA, Jan. 3, 2026 (Naija247news) –

Turkish champions Galatasaray have reportedly expressed interest in signing Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika following his standout performances at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The 24-year-old starred in Nigeria’s 3-1 victory over Uganda in their final Group C match on Tuesday, scoring twice and earning the “Man of the Match” award to help the Super Eagles complete a perfect group-stage record.

According to Turkish outlet Hurriyet, Galatasaray submitted a formal bid for Onyedika, offering a €3 million loan fee with a mandatory €17 million purchase option at the end of the season. The offer was reportedly rejected, with Belgian club Club Brugge insisting on a valuation closer to €28 million.

Onyedika, valued at €20 million on Transfermarkt, has made 24 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring two goals. He is currently under contract with Club Brugge until 2027, and the Belgian side has so far blocked any potential move.

Galatasaray, coached by Okan Buruk, is seeking to strengthen its midfield as it competes for domestic and European honors this season.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.