Gabon Suspends National Football Team, Bans Aubameyang After AFCON Disaster

The Gabonese government has announced sweeping sanctions against the country’s senior national football team following a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign, including the banning of two veteran players, the suspension of the team, and the dismissal of the coaching staff.

The decision followed Gabon’s 3–2 loss to defending champions Ivory Coast on Wednesday, sealed by an injury-time winner from Bazoumana Toure. The defeat marked the Panthers’ third consecutive loss at the tournament, leaving them at the bottom of Group F behind Ivory Coast, Cameroon, and Mozambique.

Speaking on Gabonese television, Sports Minister Simplice-Desire Mamboula justified the actions, citing the team’s poor showing.

“Given the Panthers’ disgraceful performance at the AFCON, the government has decided to dissolve the technical staff, suspend the national team until further notice, and remove players Bruno Ecuele Manga and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,” Mamboula said, according to AFP.

The announcement was briefly removed from official ministry platforms and the television channel’s online pages before being republished on Thursday.

Gabon’s campaign had already come under scrutiny after a shocking 3–2 defeat to 102nd-ranked Mozambique, a result that mathematically eliminated the team from the knockout stages. Following that loss, former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Aubameyang returned to French club Marseille due to a reported thigh injury.

President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema expressed concern over the broader implications of the team’s performance, calling it a blow to national pride.

“This has weakened part of our national identity,” Nguema said, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

“The national team highlights two major problems: the lack of method and the dispersion of resources. Strong and structural decisions will be taken to restore rigour, responsibility, and ambition in the governance of national sport.”

However, the government’s intervention could attract sanctions from FIFA, which strictly prohibits political interference in the management of its member football associations.

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.