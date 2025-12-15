FUOYE Welcomes 11,000 Freshers as VC Urges Integrity, Resilience and Purposeful Living

The Federal University Oye Ekiti has formally inducted more than 11,000 newly admitted students into its academic community, with the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, charging them to lay a strong moral and intellectual foundation for their future through disciplined choices and principled conduct.

Naija247news reports that the matriculation ceremony, which took place across the Oye Ekiti and Ikole Ekiti campuses, saw a total of 11,327 students officially admitted into various academic programmes of the institution. The event marked a significant milestone for the students, as they took the matriculation oath and pledged to uphold the values and regulations of the university.

According to Naija247news, Prof. Fasina, while addressing the students, stressed that success in life and learning is built on solid values. He identified honesty, integrity, curiosity, love for learning and resilience as essential virtues every student must cultivate, noting that challenges are inevitable but can be overcome with determination and strength of character.

Naija247news gathered that the Vice Chancellor’s address, titled Building a House on the Solid Rock, urged students to see their time in the university as a defining phase that would shape their personal and professional lives. He warned that shortcuts, dishonesty and poor choices could undermine their future, while integrity and discipline would help them stand firm in the face of adversity.

Naija247news understands that Prof. Fasina described matriculation as a covenant between the students and the institution, adding that university life goes beyond lectures and examinations. He encouraged the new entrants to actively participate in extracurricular activities, volunteer for service and seek opportunities that would broaden their knowledge and character.

Reflecting on the university’s growth, the Vice Chancellor congratulated the students for gaining admission into FUOYE, describing it as an institution on a steady path of development. He expressed gratitude for the progress recorded under his leadership and urged the students to become worthy ambassadors of the university wherever they find themselves.

Naija247news reports that the ceremony attracted a large gathering of parents, guardians and well-wishers, many of whom expressed pride in seeing their children formally inducted into the university. The event was attended by key principal officers of the institution, including the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Tajudeen Opoola, Registrar Mufutau Ibrahim, Bursar Dr. Adebolanle Debo-Ajagunna, University Librarian Dr. Olabode Olajide, deans of faculties and senior members of staff.

University officials noted that the successful matriculation reflects FUOYE’s growing reputation as a preferred choice for higher education in Nigeria. As the new academic session begins, the management reiterated its commitment to providing a conducive learning environment while expecting students to uphold discipline, academic excellence and responsible citizenship.

For the newly admitted students, the ceremony signalled the beginning of a transformative journey, one that the university leadership says must be anchored on integrity, resilience and a genuine passion for learning.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.