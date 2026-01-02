Fubara’s Allies, Secondus, Omehia, Others Reunite, Pledge Support for Tinubu’s 2027 Re-Election

Port Harcourt, Jan. 1, 2026 (Naija247news) – Political heavyweights and former PDP leaders have officially returned to Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s camp, pledging their backing for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Fubara made the announcement during the New Year banquet organised by the Rivers State Government at the Government House Banquet Hall, Port Harcourt, where he acknowledged the presence of notable political figures who have resolved to support both his administration and the President.

Those in attendance included former PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Austin Opara, former Rivers State Governor Celestine Omehia, and one-time Minister of Transport Abiye Sekibo.

The governor said their return had effectively dispelled claims and blackmail suggesting he was aligning with persons working against the President’s interests.

“I am happy this evening because seated on the high table are very distinguished names in our state,” Fubara said. “Your support is not only for me but also for Mr. President and for the protection of Rivers State.”

Faith, Strategy, and Political Resolve

Fubara reaffirmed that his trust in God gives him the confidence and strength to navigate political challenges. He explained that his administration has put mechanisms in place to successfully achieve governance objectives and that criticism from opponents reflects a lack of understanding.

“Caesar said the only reason why the dog barks is when it doesn’t understand. We are not barking because we understand where we are going and what needs to be done,” he added.

The governor described 2026 as a year that will usher in “complete liberation” for Rivers State, assuring that all goals set by his administration would be achieved.

“Those who stand with us will be proud of the decisions they made, walking with their shoulders high. The journey in 2025 was not easy, but we survived and became stronger,” Fubara said.

He added that the administration will continue to govern in full force while ensuring fairness and integrity, noting that every necessary bridge will be crossed at the right time.

“We won’t ask anyone to do what is wrong, but we ask that you stand on the side of truth wherever you are. There is no fear because when the time comes, we will cross the bridge,” he said.

A Strategic Signal Ahead of 2027

The banquet and public support from former PDP stalwarts mark a strategic consolidation for Fubara’s leadership in Rivers State, strengthening his alignment with the APC and Tinubu’s presidential trajectory ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Emman Tochi Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.