Fubara Says Rivers Has Capacity to Deliver Tinubu’s Re-election in 2027

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that his administration possesses the political capacity to support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Fubara made the statement on Monday during the inauguration of the Permanent Secretaries’ Quarters in Elimgbu, Port Harcourt, where members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee were present.

According to the governor, the decision to work toward Tinubu’s re-election was deliberate and rooted in what he described as a gesture of gratitude for the protection and support Rivers State received from the President.

“We have made a decision. Our decision is for the good of Rivers State. We decided to say thank you for the protection that we received from Mr President. We decide to prove a point that we have what it takes to return Mr President come 2027,” Fubara said.

Speaking on the newly inaugurated housing project, the governor described it as part of his administration’s efforts to restore the dignity of permanent secretaries and address factors that encourage corruption within the civil service.

He argued that providing civil servants with basic necessities would reduce insecurity-driven misconduct, noting that economic uncertainty often pushes individuals toward unethical practices.

“Insecurity is not only banditry or robbery. It is also the fear of not knowing what happens tomorrow. That insecurity forces people to do the unthinkable,” the governor said.

Fubara recalled that in previous administrations, newly appointed permanent secretaries were provided with official residences and vehicles, a practice he said helped improve morale and productivity. He added that his government is reviving that tradition as part of broader governance reforms.

The governor assured that other categories of civil servants would also benefit from similar welfare initiatives, describing the housing project as one of the lasting legacies of his administration.

He urged beneficiaries to maintain the facilities responsibly and called on the Head of Service to engage a professional facility manager to ensure the long-term preservation of the housing estate.

The commissioning coincided with a visit by the APC National Working Committee, a development Fubara described as symbolic of the importance of the project and the administration’s political alignment.

