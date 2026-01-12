Fubara Joined Wrong APC Faction in Rivers, Says Tonye Cole

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

PORT HARCOURT, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) – Former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, has said Governor Siminalayi Fubara aligned himself with an illegitimate faction of the party following his recent defection.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Cole insisted that the Emeka Beke-led executive remains the only legally recognised leadership of the APC in Rivers State.

Governor Fubara formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC in December 2025, a move that was publicly endorsed by the party’s national leadership. He was subsequently presented with an APC membership card by Tony Okocha, who heads a rival faction of the party in the state.

Reacting to the development, Cole said while Fubara’s decision to defect was politically strategic, his alignment with the Okocha faction was a fundamental error.

“Who is welcoming him to the APC? Who is issuing him the membership card? Where is he registered?” Cole asked. “Tony Okocha is not a legally recognised faction of the APC, and that is where the problem is.”

According to Cole, although Fubara may be recognised at the national level as an APC member, the Rivers-based group that received him lacks legal standing within the party.

“Even though he is recognised nationally as a member of the APC, the group that welcomed him is not legally recognised,” he said. “He should come to the legitimate structure. We will recognise and welcome him because we have the legal standing to do so. He is not safe where he is.”

Cole warned that failure to resolve the party’s internal leadership dispute could expose the APC to serious legal consequences, drawing parallels with the 2019 general elections, when court rulings barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising APC candidates in Rivers State.

He urged party leaders to act decisively to avoid a repeat of that episode, stressing that internal legitimacy remains critical to electoral participation and political stability in the state.