Fubara finally dumps PDP for APC

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), marking a major political shift in the state’s evolving power dynamics.

Fubara announced his move on Tuesday during a stakeholders’ meeting at the Government House in Port Harcourt. He said the decision was taken as an act of reciprocity for the steady support and encouragement his administration has received from President Bola Tinubu, especially during the turbulent political crisis that engulfed the state in late 2023.

According to the governor, aligning with the APC was necessary to demonstrate clear and open support for the president. He noted that his administration could not continue offering “backyard support” while benefiting from presidential goodwill.

Fubara stated that the decision to join the APC was collective, involving stakeholders who had stood by him throughout the political standoff. He affirmed that all loyal supporters would be moving with him to the ruling party.

The defection follows a wave of political realignments in the state, including the recent defection of 15 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, among them Speaker Martin Amaewhule, to the APC. Just days earlier, the full 32-member assembly passed a vote of confidence in President Tinubu, urging him to seek re-election.

With Fubara’s exit, the PDP now retains only six governors, as Taraba’s Agbu Kefas and Plateau’s Caleb Mutfwang are reportedly making plans to join the APC, further reshaping the country’s political landscape.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.