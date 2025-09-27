Menu
State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

Fubara dissolves Rivers pensions board, assigns duties to accountant-general’s office

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has approved the immediate dissolution of the Rivers State Pensions Board, marking his first major executive action since his political reinstatement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on September 17.

Naija247news understands that the sudden dissolution, announced on Friday in Port Harcourt, was made public through a statement issued by the Rivers State Head of Service, Inyingi Brown. The statement did not provide any reason for the governor’s decision.

According to Naija247news, the dissolved board, which had been inaugurated just weeks earlier on September 12 by former sole administrator Ibok-Ete Ibas, has now been stripped of all administrative authority. In the interim, the responsibilities and functions of the pensions board will be handled by the Office of the Accountant-General of the state.

Naija247news gathered that the directive further instructed all members of the now-defunct board to hand over every asset, property, and official document in their possession to the Director of Administration of the board.

“The executive governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has approved the immediate dissolution of the Rivers State Pensions Board,” the statement read in part. “Consequently, the Office of the Accountant-General of Rivers State, henceforth, will handle the functions of the board.”

Naija247news reports that Governor Fubara’s decision to dissolve the board may signal the beginning of a broader administrative reshuffle as he reasserts authority following a political impasse that had threatened his leadership.

Naija247news understands that there has been rising speculation in Rivers political circles that this move could be linked to broader tensions within the state’s political establishment, though no official confirmation has been given.

The statement concluded by assuring the public that a new board would be constituted in due course to oversee pension affairs in the state.

