Fubara disengages Rivers commissioners affected by s’court judgment

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has relieved all commissioners and other public officers affected by the recent Supreme Court judgement of their appointments with immediate effect.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in Port Harcourt during a valedictory session with cabinet members as part of the activities to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

Speaking at the event, Governor Fubara emphasized the significance of Nigeria’s independence and called on citizens to unite behind President *Bola Ahmed Tinubu* in fostering a peaceful and prosperous nation. He reaffirmed his commitment to serve Rivers State with renewed vigour, appreciating residents for their enduring support.

“The Governor has relieved all Commissioners and other public officers affected by the recent Supreme Court judgement of their appointments with immediate effect,” said *Nelson Chukwudi*, the governor’s spokesperson.

Governor Fubara thanked outgoing cabinet members for their contributions to the development of the state over the past two years, adding that their service was appreciated despite the political turbulence.

Background: Supreme Court Verdict and Political Fallout

The development follows a Supreme Court judgement in February 2025 that recognised the Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly as the legitimate legislative arm, sidelining the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led faction loyal to Governor Fubara.

Prior to the judgement, Fubara had forwarded commissioner nominations and other appointments to the Oko-Jumbo-led faction for approval—decisions which the apex court has now rendered null and void.

The leadership crisis had previously triggered a six-month state of emergency declared by President Tinubu on March 17, which was lifted on September 17. Following a reconciliation effort involving Fubara and FCT Minister Nyesom Like, both sides have since resumed official duties.

Fubara, reflecting on the political crisis, urged Rivers residents to embrace peace, saying, “The costliest peace is cheaper than the cheapest war.”

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.