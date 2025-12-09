Fubara Chose His Path, We Only Pity Him — PDP Reacts to Rivers Governor’s Defection to APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Tuesday that it “feels nothing but pity” for Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, insisting the governor willingly chose the path that led to his present political destination.

Reacting to Fubara’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), PDP National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, said the party wishes the governor well, but stressed that he cannot accuse anyone of abandoning him.

In a statement, the PDP described the defection as “pitiful,” invoking the legal maxim volenti non fit injuria — “to one who is willing, no harm can be done.”

According to the statement:

“Everyone who has followed the developments that culminated in this uneventful defection will recall that the Governor willingly travelled the path that took him to this destination. Having done so voluntarily, he cannot turn around and accuse our party, or any other person or group, of abandoning or not protecting him.”

Ememobong said the governor’s actions are evident to all, noting that those facing “existential political threats” may experience what he described as temporary amnesia due to trauma.

He added that despite the governor’s eventual capitulation, the PDP, civil society organisations, and many Nigerians stood firmly by him during his political crisis.

The party said:

“It is our prayer that the Governor should not suffer from Stockholm Syndrome, where a victim falls in love with his captor. In all, despite these, we pity the Governor and wish him well.”

The PDP used the incident to highlight what it calls the dysfunctionality of Nigeria’s democratic system, where individuals overpower institutions and allegedly use federal power to stifle opposition.

According to the party, the persistent defection of opposition figures to the APC is shrinking the democratic spaceand poses a threat to Nigeria’s political stability.

“Democracy is terribly threatened by acts of this kind, and all well-meaning people should unify in condemning this progressive decline of democratic norms.”

The PDP further warned that the ruling APC appears determined to achieve a one-party state, warning that democracy in Nigeria is “under severe attack.”

The party urged Nigerians and the international community to remain vigilant and resist what it described as an “ignoble trip toward electoral authoritarianism.”

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.