FRSC Intensifies Road Safety Enforcement, Impounds 50 Vehicles in Major Anti‑Overloading Drive

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has launched a robust enforcement operation targeting reckless driving and overloading across key highways, culminating in the impoundment of 50 vehicles found in violation of safety regulations. The action, which senior FRSC officials describe as part of a broader effort to reduce road traffic accidents and fatalities, underscores the agency’s renewed focus on compliance and public safety.

Naija247News gathered that the crackdown unfolded over the past week, spanning major routes in several states where commercial and private vehicles were stopped, inspected and, in many cases, seized for carrying passengers or cargo beyond authorised limits. The crackdown comes as Nigeria approaches the festive season, a period traditionally marked by increased travel and heightened risk of road mishaps.

Naija247News understands that Corps Marshal Dauda Biu, speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, emphasised that the enforcement initiative is driven by alarming statistics on road accidents linked to overloading, which remains a major cause of crashes, brake failures and loss of lives. According to FRSC sources, the operation targeted both commercial buses and trucks found ferrying passengers atop cargo spaces or carrying weights beyond their designed capacity.

Officials explained that vehicle impoundment is just one component of a multi‑layered strategy that also includes driver sensitisation, compulsory vehicle fitness checks, and collaboration with state traffic authorities. “Our mandate is to save lives and protect road users,” a senior FRSC official said. “Overloading is not just a breach of regulation; it is a threat to everyone on the road.”

Naija247News reports that drivers whose vehicles were impounded were served with notices detailing infractions and the penalties required for the release of their vehicles. In addition to impoundment, offenders are expected to face fines and mandatory attendance at road safety orientation courses, designed to reinforce responsible driving behaviours.

The FRSC crackdown has drawn mixed reactions from commuters and transport unions. While many motorists welcomed the drive, describing it as overdue and necessary for safer journeys, some union leaders expressed concerns over the economic impact on drivers who depend on maximising load capacity to sustain livelihoods. They pledged to engage FRSC authorities to find mutually acceptable solutions that balance safety with economic realities.

Naija247News gathered that the FRSC plans to sustain the enforcement campaign nationwide, with checkpoints established at strategic locations and mobile patrol teams deployed to deter offenders. The agency also announced plans for enhanced data collection and community outreach programmes to deepen public awareness of road safety rules.

As Nigeria grapples with the challenge of reducing road traffic deaths, the FRSC’s intensified measures signal a proactive stance, aiming to instil a culture of compliance among drivers and protect lives during periods of heightened travel activity.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.