FRSC Deepens Community Safety Drive with Post-Crash Volunteer Corps in Zamfara

In a decisive move to strengthen grassroots response to road traffic emergencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has launched a National Post-Crash Care Volunteers Initiative in Damba community, Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The initiative is designed to enhance rapid rescue, traffic control, and accident management through community participation.

Naija247News reports that the volunteer corps was inaugurated on Monday as part of FRSC’s broader community engagement strategy aimed at reducing fatalities and injuries resulting from road crashes across the state. The initiative brings together selected youths from the community who will work in collaboration with regular FRSC marshals.

Speaking at the inauguration, the FRSC Sector Commander in Zamfara State, Aliyu Maaji, said the programme was conceived to complement the operational capacity of the corps, especially in areas with frequent road crashes. According to him, the initiative underscores FRSC’s belief that road safety is a shared responsibility that thrives on local ownership.

Naija247News gathered that the process leading to the establishment of the volunteer unit began after youths from Damba community raised concerns over recurring accidents along key routes in the area. Acting on the complaints, the FRSC command conducted a spot assessment to identify risk factors and intervention needs before committing to community support.

“The command mobilised and visited the area for on-the-spot assessment and assured the community of our readiness to act,” Maaji said. “Today, we are launching dedicated youths who have been carefully selected and will be trained on post-crash rescue operations in the event of accidents.”

Naija247News understands that the volunteers will receive basic training in first response, traffic control, and coordination during emergencies, enabling them to stabilise crash scenes before the arrival of professional responders. The initiative is expected to significantly reduce response time and improve survival outcomes for accident victims.

The sector commander further expressed the command’s commitment to replicating the model in other communities across Zamfara State. He noted that the establishment of additional volunteer groups would strengthen road traffic management and foster sustained collaboration between FRSC and host communities.

Residents of Damba community welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and responsive to their long-standing safety concerns. Community leaders pledged cooperation with FRSC and encouraged the volunteers to serve with discipline and dedication.

As road traffic incidents continue to pose serious public safety challenges nationwide, Naija247News reports that FRSC’s community-driven approach in Zamfara signals a growing shift toward inclusive, preventive, and rapid-response strategies aimed at saving lives on Nigerian roads.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.