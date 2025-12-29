FRSC confirms 4 dead in Nassarawa-Eggon carnival accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of four persons following a tragic accident involving three trucks during the annual Eggon Carnival in Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The Nasarawa State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Yahaya Sabo-Adikwu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), stating that the accident occurred on Sunday, December 28.

According to Sabo-Adikwu, the incident happened when one of the trucks rammed into a carnival procession moving from the Palace of the Aren Eggon, the Paramount Ruler of the Eggon people, to the Eggon Community Secondary School, the venue of the annual cultural celebration.

He said the impact resulted in the death of four persons, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries. The injured victims were immediately rushed to the Nasarawa-Eggon General Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

The sector commander attributed the accident to reckless driving, noting that preliminary findings suggested loss of control by the truck driver.

He further disclosed that the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital, Lafia, for further procedures.

An eyewitness account provided to NAN revealed that the first truck lost control and rammed into the carnival procession near the Eggon Community Secondary School. The witness added that two other trucks subsequently crashed into the scene from the rear, compounding the tragedy.

The eyewitness described the incident as avoidable, alleging that the drivers involved were driving recklessly at the time of the accident. He called on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.

He also stressed the need for stricter safety measures, particularly for drivers of articulated vehicles, urging that mandatory drug tests should be conducted before such drivers are allowed to operate on Nigerian roads.

The Eggon Carnival is an annual cultural event that draws large crowds, including indigenes, tourists and dignitaries, to celebrate the rich heritage of the Eggon people. Sunday’s incident, however, cast a dark shadow over the festivities, turning a moment of celebration into mourning.

Road safety experts have repeatedly warned about the dangers posed by reckless driving, especially during festive periods when traffic volume increases and public events draw large crowds.

The FRSC has reiterated its call for motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules and exercise caution, particularly in areas with heavy pedestrian activities and public gatherings.

