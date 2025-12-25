FRSC Confirms 11 Dead, 12 Injured in Jigawa Auto Crash

By Naija247news Correspondent

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of 11 persons and injuries to 12 others in a lone auto crash along the Ringim–Sankara–Beguwa road in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The accident occurred on Thursday at about 4:45 p.m. and involved a Volkswagen vehicle conveying 23 passengers.

Confirming the incident, the Acting Unit Commander of the FRSC in Ringim Local Government Area, Mr Ado Adamu, said the crash was caused by a tyre burst compounded by excessive speeding.

According to Adamu, the passengers comprised seven males and 16 females.

“Eleven passengers, including five males and six females, lost their lives in the crash, while 12 others — seven males and five females — sustained varying degrees of injuries,” he said.

He added that the remains of the deceased and the injured victims were immediately evacuated to Ringim General Hospital for medical attention and further necessary procedures.

Adamu disclosed that the victims were travelling from Bauchi State to Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State at the time of the accident.

He also said the Jigawa State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Umar Matazu, has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The FRSC once again cautioned motorists against excessive speeding and poor vehicle maintenance, warning that such practices continue to claim lives on Nigerian roads.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.