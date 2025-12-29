FRSC cites over speeding and wrongful overtaking in Anthony Joshua crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has attributed the tragic road accident involving two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and two of his associates to excessive speed and wrongful overtaking.

In a statement signed by Olusegun Ogungbemide, the Corps spokesperson, the crash occurred along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway near the Sinoma area in Sagamu, Ogun State. The incident involved a black Lexus Jeep carrying Joshua and a stationary red commercial truck. Preliminary reports indicate the accident happened around 12:00 pm on Monday.

“The incident involved two vehicles: a black Lexus Jeep with registration number KRD 850 HN and a stationary red commercial Sinotruck. A total of five adult males were involved. Two persons sadly lost their lives, one sustained injuries, while two others escaped unhurt. Anthony Joshua was rescued alive and sustained minor injuries,” the statement read.

The deceased have been identified as Sina Gbami Evolve and Kevin “Latz” Ayodele, close associates of Joshua. The FRSC confirmed that Joshua was evacuated to a hospital for medical attention, while the remains of the victims were taken to Livewell Morgue in Sagamu. The Nigeria Police Motor Traffic Division has been notified for further investigation.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the Lexus Jeep, suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and collided with a stationary truck. Excessive speed and wrongful overtaking constitute serious traffic violations and remain leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways,” the Corps added.

FRSC Marshal Shehu Mohammed expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished Joshua a swift recovery. The Corps urged motorists to prioritise safety, exercise patience, maintain lane discipline, and avoid dangerous overtaking, particularly during high-speed travel periods like the festive season.

Press Release Naija247news is an independent investigative news platform delivering data-driven reporting on Nigeria’s economy, politics, governance, business, and global affairs.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.