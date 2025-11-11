Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 10, 2025 | Naija247news President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to transforming Nigeria’s electricity landscape through the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), pledging full government support for its successful completion in partnership with Siemens Energy.

Speaking on Monday at the State House, Abuja, during a high-level meeting with a delegation from Siemens Energy led by Dietmar Siersdorfer, Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa, President Tinubu emphasized that power remains the lifeblood of Nigeria’s economic revival, underpinning growth in industry, education, and healthcare.

“There is no industrial growth or economic development without power. I believe that power is the most significant discovery of humanity in the last 1,000 years,” Tinubu declared. “We appreciate the partnership on this initiative. The progress of the project is notable, but we must go further. Without power, our goals for education, healthcare, and transport remain impossible. We are taking it very seriously.”

Nigeria’s power ambition

The President, accompanied by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun, Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu, and Special Adviser on Energy Olu Verheijen, stressed that the successful completion of the PPI would mark a turning point in Nigeria’s energy and industrial transformation.

He directed the expansion of key transmission substations from two to three phases to accelerate electricity distribution and strengthen the national grid.

“We want everyone to see the glory of our economic recovery and the banishment of poverty,” Tinubu said.

Milestones in power reform

Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu briefed the President on recent achievements, including:

The decentralization and liberalization of Nigeria’s power sector.

The signing of the Electricity Act 2023, which paved the way for the National Integrated Electricity Policy — the first in 24 years.

The attraction of over $2.2 billion in fresh investments, enabling the activation of 15 state-level electricity markets.

Adelabu noted that under Phase Zero (pilot phase) of the Presidential Power Initiative, Siemens Energy has successfully delivered and commissioned 10 units of 132/33kV mobile substations, three units of 75/100MVA transformers, and seven units of 60/66MVA transformers across key load centres nationwide — adding 984MW of transmission capacity to the national grid.

He further informed the President that the Federal Executive Council had, in December 2024, approved the commencement of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for Phase One, Batch One of the PPI.

The scope of this phase includes the upgrade, installation, and commissioning of five key substations located in Abeokuta, Offa, Ayede-Ibadan, Sokoto, and Onitsha. Civil works mobilization has been finalized across the sites, and two of the five substations are targeted for completion by the end of 2026.

“As we consolidate the gains from the pilot phase and phase one batch one, we are also preparing to advance to phase one batch two, which has a scope for the construction of new substations and the upgrade of existing ones across key load centres nationwide,” Adelabu explained. “Collectively, phase one batch two of the PPI comprises six brownfield and ten greenfield substations with a cumulative impact of 4,104MW.”

Economic impact and job creation

Finance Minister Wale Edun noted that the completion of the PPI would improve Nigeria’s ease of doing business, create thousands of jobs for young people, and reduce poverty.

Siemens Energy’s regional managing director, Dietmar Siersdorfer, said the company remains committed to the project’s success and local content development. He announced that two of the five substations under construction are expected to be completed by December 2026.

He also revealed that a training centre is under construction to build capacity among Nigerian engineers, promote technology transfer, and boost employment across host communities.

“The PPI is not just a project but a platform for long-term development and prosperity,” Siersdorfer stated. “Nigerian professionals are directly engaged in the five project sites, while thousands of jobs are being created through local services, accommodation, and transportation. This reflects the strength of our partnership and the viability of the roadmap we have built together.”

The German government’s representative, Johannes Lehne, reaffirmed Germany’s continued support for Nigeria’s energy transition and its partnership with Siemens Energy under the Presidential Power Initiative.

