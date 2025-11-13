Menu
Dangote Group Commits $1 Billion Investment in Zimbabwe

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

…for Pipeline, Power, and Cement Expansion

HARARE, November 12 (Naija247news) — The Dangote Group, led by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, has announced a major $1 billion investment in Zimbabwe, targeting infrastructure projects that include a petroleum pipeline, a power generation plant, and a cement manufacturing facility.

Dangote, Africa’s richest man, disclosed the plan after meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and signing a new investment agreement with the Zimbabwean government on Wednesday morning.

“We have just signed an agreement between Zimbabwe and the Dangote Group to do various investments in various sectors — some of which are cement, power generation, and a pipeline to bring petroleum products,” Dangote told reporters in Harare.

According to Dangote, the proposed petroleum pipeline will align with his conglomerate’s broader energy vision, including plans to complete what he described as the world’s largest oil refinery — the $20 billion Dangote Refinery in Lagos, Nigeria.

The visit marks Dangote’s return to Zimbabwe since 2015, when the business magnate explored investment opportunities under the late President Robert Mugabe but later suspended those plans due to unclear regulatory issues.

Asked why he chose to revisit Zimbabwe’s market, Dangote cited improved governance and transparency under Mnangagwa’s administration.

“There are quite a lot of changes between that time when we came and now. The government is solid; there is a lot of transparency,” he said.

The Dangote Group, one of Africa’s largest diversified industrial conglomerates, currently operates in 17 African countries, with Dangote Cement (DANGCEM.LG) serving as a leading producer and exporter across the continent.

If fully executed, the Zimbabwe investment is expected to boost local energy supply, industrial output, and employment, while strengthening Nigeria’s corporate footprint in southern Africa’s economic landscape.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
