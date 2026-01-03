“From Tragedy to Transformation: How Sanwo-Olu Can Redefine Fire Safety in Lagos”

In Lagos, fires are no longer just tragic accidents—they are a recurring, predictable pattern that highlights the city’s fragile urban infrastructure and the urgent need for institutional reform. From the recent Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) inferno on December 24, which claimed eight lives, to previous warehouse and high-rise blazes, the city has been repeatedly reminded that reaction alone cannot safeguard residents. Demolition clears the rubble, but it does not prevent the next disaster.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has earned recognition for decisiveness in moments of crisis. Following the GNI fire, he moved swiftly to restrict access to the site and ordered the demolition of the damaged building and surrounding structures, emphasizing that public safety must take precedence over sentiment. Yet, as necessary as these actions are, Lagos cannot continue to rely solely on reactive measures. The city needs a systemic, knowledge-driven approach to fire disasters—one that transforms tragedy into long-term resilience.

Learning from New York: How Disaster Becomes Institution

The lesson is clear from history. The 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in New York, which killed 146 workers, transformed the city. New York did not merely mourn its dead; it rebuilt its fire safety infrastructure. Strict building codes, mandatory fire exits, professionalized inspections, and the development of the New York Fire Department as a research-oriented institution emerged directly from the tragedy. The FDNY evolved into a global benchmark, complete with training academies, scientific investigation units, and simulation programs designed to prevent future disasters.

Lagos, with its dense population, informal markets, and high-rise structures, faces risks that are just as severe. Every fire serves as a painful reminder that the city lacks permanent, institutionalized fire disaster learning and prevention systems. Each inferno exposes the same vulnerabilities: inadequate safety inspections, undertrained responders, and poor urban planning.

A Lagos Fire & Disaster Academy: Building Knowledge, Not Just Rubble

The solution is both straightforward and ambitious: Lagos must establish a Fire & Disaster Studies Academy that mirrors the professional and educational rigor of FDNY. Such an institution would:

Investigate the root causes of every major fire in Lagos

Publish reports to guide city planning and regulatory compliance

Train firefighters, urban planners, and building inspectors

Conduct emergency simulations and scenario planning

Advise the government on infrastructure, urban development, and public safety

This academy should collaborate with international agencies, learning from cities that have faced similar challenges, while integrating Lagos-specific urban realities. The goal is not just to respond to disasters, but to anticipate, prevent, and contain them before they escalate.

Professionalism Matters: Equal Pay, Prestige, and Authority

Firefighting and emergency management cannot remain underfunded, undervalued, or treated as peripheral public service. Responders must be paid at levels comparable to senior civil servants and political aides, reflecting the risk, skill, and responsibility inherent in their work. Only by professionalizing the sector—through fair compensation, clear career pathways, and training opportunities—can Lagos attract and retain the expertise necessary to safeguard lives.

From Decisive Action to Lasting Legacy

Governor Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated a willingness to act decisively in moments of crisis, as evidenced by his response to the GNI fire. The challenge now is to translate crisis management into institutional resilience. A city that invests in knowledge, training, and proactive disaster planning will reduce future loss of life, protect property, and provide confidence to residents and businesses alike.

The GNI fire reminds Lagos that demolishing unsafe structures, while necessary, is a short-term fix. The long-term solution lies in building systems that prevent tragedies from occurring in the first place. By establishing a dedicated fire and disaster academy, professionalizing emergency response, and learning from global best practices, Lagos can transform reactive measures into a permanent safeguard for human life.

Conclusion: Safety Through Knowledge, Not Just Rubble

Leadership in Lagos is not measured by the buildings removed but by the lives saved. The city cannot afford to wait for the next disaster before learning. Demolition clears debris; institutions save lives. If Lagos truly values its residents, it must build capacity, knowledge, and professional structures to prevent fire disasters—not just respond to them.

In this light, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s legacy could extend far beyond the rubble he clears: it could be the creation of Lagos’ first permanent, proactive fire-disaster infrastructure, ensuring that tragedy no longer repeats itself.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor in Lagos, Nigeria.