From Forbes to FBI: Nigerian Tech Star Izunna Okonkwo Linked to $41M Insider Trading Case

Less than three years ago, Izunna Okonkwo symbolized Africa’s next generation of tech innovators. The Stanford-educated Nigerian, alongside his co-founders, had earned a spot on the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Social Impact list for Pastel, a Lagos-based fintech whose offline bookkeeping app was celebrated as a lifeline for informal merchants across Africa.

Backed by investors including TLcom Capital and Global Founders Capital, Pastel raised more than $6 million in funding, promising to reduce the alarming failure rate of Nigerian small businesses—estimated at 80 to 90 percent within five years—by providing tools that worked even without reliable electricity or internet access. At 27, Okonkwo was a beacon of hope for Africa’s tech ecosystem.

But this week, the narrative changed drastically. The 30-year-old dual Nigerian-American citizen has been named an unindicted co-conspirator in a $41 million U.S. insider-trading and money-laundering investigation spanning Lagos, London, and San Francisco. Court documents unsealed in the U.S. District Court for New Jersey allege that between 2019 and 2022, Okonkwo benefited from a sophisticated insider-trading ring led by Gyunho Justin Kim, a Citibank investment banker in San Francisco.

According to prosecutors, the scheme operated with startling simplicity and efficiency: Kim provided deal codenames, target lists, and announcement timelines to Okonkwo’s longtime friend Saad Shoukat, who then passed the information to Okonkwo. This allowed Okonkwo to make trades just days before corporate announcements, selling immediately after stock prices surged. Among the gains traced to Okonkwo-linked accounts: $2.3 million on Immunomedics ahead of Gilead’s 2020 acquisition and $3.5 million on another biotech deal in 2022. FBI-recovered documents indicate that Okonkwo had a profit-sharing arrangement entitling him to roughly 50 percent of the proceeds.

Investigators linked some trades to a London residential address used by Okonkwo while travelling in Europe—the same IP range Shoukat allegedly used to execute trades. Family members of the co-conspirators also profited, including one relative who reportedly made $465,000 from the Immunomedics trade alone.

The revelations have sent shockwaves through Africa’s venture community. Pastel, originally launched as Sabi Cashin 2021 while Okonkwo was finishing graduate school at Stanford, had grown to serve over 120,000 merchants across 40 countries by 2023. Its suite of modular apps enabled offline bookkeeping, digital “Ajo” savings circles, and affordable loans, earning recognition for understanding the challenges of Africa’s informal economy better than many foreign competitors.

Yet the case highlights an emerging challenge for African startups: as founders gain access to global markets and financing, cross-border financial scrutiny intensifies. Legal experts warn that while Okonkwo has not been charged, the detailed evidence in the 78-page criminal complaint could open the door to extradition or future prosecution.

For now, Pastel’s website still features Okonkwo’s smiling headshot and an inspiring quote about building a financial operating system for the offline economy. Staff at its Lagos headquarters declined comment, though employees privately expressed shock at the allegations, noting that Okonkwo had kept a low profile in recent months.

The fall of a founder once seen as a symbol of Africa’s tech potential has prompted deep reflection within the continent’s innovation ecosystem. It raises uncomfortable questions about governance, ethics, and the pressures on African startups navigating global finance: how does a continent’s promise square with the temptations of international markets?

As the investigation unfolds, the story of Izunna Okonkwo and Pastel serves as both cautionary tale and a reflection of Africa’s rapidly globalizing tech sector—where brilliance, ambition, and accountability collide on the world stage.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.