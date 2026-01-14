Fresh Twist in PDP Leadership Feud as Abuja Court Fixes Jan 23 to Hear Turaki Faction’s Motion

Updated: Jan 14, 2026 Credibility: 85%

A new chapter unfolded on Wednesday in the deepening crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Federal High Court in Abuja fixed January 23, 2026, to hear a motion seeking a stay of further proceedings filed by the Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the opposition party.

Naija247News reports that the decision was taken by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik following arguments by counsel to the parties in the suit, which stems from a leadership tussle between the Turaki faction and another bloc aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The suit was instituted by the Wike-backed faction of the PDP, led by its acting National Chairman, Mohammed Abdulrahman, and factional National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu. Naija247News gathered that the plaintiffs are asking the court to restrain the Turaki-led group from parading itself as the authentic leadership of the party and from gaining access to the PDP national secretariat at Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

The plaintiffs are also seeking orders compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) to enforce earlier judgments delivered by Justices James Omotosho and Peter Lifu, which they argue are binding on all parties.

Justice Abdulmalik had earlier issued an ex-parte order directing all parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the suit. Dissatisfied, the Turaki-led faction appealed the ruling and subsequently filed a motion for stay of proceedings, alongside a separate application asking the judge to recuse herself from the case on grounds of alleged bias.

At Wednesday’s hearing, counsel to the Turaki faction, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), informed the court that the appeal had been duly entered at the Court of Appeal and assigned suit number CA/ABJ/CV/1770/2025. He argued that once an appeal has been entered, the trial court ought to halt further proceedings, urging the court to adjourn the matter sine die.

However, counsel to the plaintiffs, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), countered that an appeal against an interlocutory decision does not automatically operate as a stay. Naija247News understands that Ikpeazu maintained that the court had earlier ruled that all pending applications would be taken together with the substantive suit.

Responding, Justice Abdulmalik directed Ikpeazu to file a formal response to the stay application, noting that he had been served only a day earlier. She subsequently adjourned the matter to January 23 for hearing of the motion.

Meanwhile, the court also took note of the recusal application, in which the defendants accused the judge of partisanship and asked that the case file be returned to the Chief Judge for reassignment.

Speaking to journalists after the proceedings, the PDP National Working Caretaker Committee’s Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, expressed confidence that the court would uphold previous judgments restraining the disputed leadership, insisting that the substantive issue remains the legitimacy of those claiming national offices within the party.