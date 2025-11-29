Fresh Kogi Highway Attack: Terrorists Target Vehicles, 21 Passengers Rescued, 2 Security Operatives Killed

LOKOJA, Nov. 29, 2025 (Naija247news) –Terrorists launched a fresh attack along the Isanlu Makutu–Idofin corridor in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State on Saturday, forcing residents and travellers to flee and leaving two security operatives dead.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants struck suddenly in the afternoon, sending people scrambling for safety. The exact number of victims abducted remains unconfirmed, as details are still sketchy. Local sources reported that tension has surged across nearby communities, with many residents staying indoors and travellers diverting routes to avoid the troubled stretch.

Security agencies were alerted immediately, and operatives were reportedly mobilising to the scene at the time of filing.

The attack follows a recent surge in highway abductions in Kogi State. On Thursday, bandits reportedly targeted multiple vehicles along major highways, prompting a joint rescue operation. A total of 21 passengers—including women and a nine-day-old infant—were rescued. Vehicles attacked included a Toyota Sienna (YAB 968 AX) from Oshogbo to Kaduna, a Toyota Hiace bus (7BGT-78LG) from Owo to Abuja, another Hiace (GKP 178 XA) heading to Ekiti, a Toyota Carina (JMU 648 AA) from Lokoja to Kabba, a Dangote truck transporting 900 bags of cement, and a J5 bus (FTA 313 XV) carrying pepper from Kano to Lagos.

Passengers were forced to flee into nearby bushes as gunmen attempted abductions.

A security analyst, Zagazola Makama, confirmed that a joint team of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Quick Response Unit, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, local vigilantes, and hunters engaged the attackers, successfully rescuing the 21 passengers. The rescued include Moses Oladimeji, Adele Jacob, Obed Onche, Babayemi Ajayi, Funmilayo Ajayi, Samuel Olawoyin, Samuel Job, Jemima Joseph, Nanko Joseph, Enenche Paulina, Bright Enenche, Rachael Enenche, Deborah Enenche (9 days old), Bukola Clement, Toyin Clement, Glory Clement, Faith Clement, Peter Olawale, and the drivers of both the Dangote truck and the J5 bus.

Tragically, the operation recorded casualties: a soldier attached to the Oshokoshoko sector and a vigilante from Odoape community were fatally shot during the shootout. Their identities have not yet been released.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.