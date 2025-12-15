Free Christmas Buses Ease Transport Burden, Earn Governor Otu Widespread Praise in Calabar

Residents of Calabar, the Cross River State capital, have continued to shower praise on Governor Bassey Otu following the introduction of a free Christmas bus service designed to ease transportation challenges during the festive season. The initiative has been widely described as timely, compassionate and responsive to the current economic realities faced by many households.

Naija247news reports that the free transport scheme, officially themed “Xmas Free Transport Service,” was recently launched by the state government to cushion the effects of rising transportation costs and help residents and visitors move freely across the metropolis during Christmas celebrations. The programme aligns with Governor Otu’s “People First” agenda and complements the ongoing Carnival Calabar festivities, themed “Traces of Time.”

According to Naija247news, the governor flagged off the initiative on December 1, 2025, describing it as a gesture aimed at spreading joy, strengthening unity and reducing the financial burden on residents during the yuletide period. Since its introduction, the buses have reportedly operated across major routes within Calabar, attracting large numbers of commuters daily.

Naija247news gathered that many residents say the initiative has significantly reduced their daily expenses, particularly traders and low-income earners who rely heavily on public transportation. Ukomma Sampson, a resident of Calabar, said the free buses have allowed him to move around the city without spending money on fares, adding that the savings have helped him cope better with the festive season.

Naija247news understands that traders are among the biggest beneficiaries of the scheme. Mary Obi, a trader in Calabar South, noted that she can now return home after a long day at the market without worrying about transport costs. She described the initiative as rare and urged the governor to consider extending it beyond the Christmas period.

Another resident, Pascal Ijom from Ekorinim area of Calabar, told Naija247news that the free bus service is also having a positive effect on local economic activities. He explained that with reduced transport expenses, residents have more disposable income to spend on goods and services, thereby stimulating small businesses within the city.

Naija247news reports that while commending the initiative, some residents also called on the state government to expand the scheme to other parts of Cross River State. Effiom Ekeng, a resident of Marian, said cities such as Ikom, Obudu, Obanliku, Ogoja and Akpabuyo should also benefit from similar services to ensure balanced development across the state.

Traders at the popular Watt Market described the initiative as a deliberate effort to support the poor and vulnerable. Many said the free buses reflect a government that is attentive to the everyday struggles of its people.

As the Christmas season approaches its peak, residents say the free transport initiative has not only eased movement but has also lifted public morale, reinforcing calls for people-focused policies across the state.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.