Francis Uzoho expresses joy and relief after returning to the Super Eagles for AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

CAIRO, Dec. 13, 2025 (Naija247news) – Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has described his return to the national team as a huge relief after being named in Nigeria’s final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Uzoho, who had been absent from the Super Eagles setup since Stanley Nwabali established himself as the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, admitted that his inclusion in both the 55-man provisional list and the final AFCON squad came as an emotional moment.

Speaking to the team’s media shortly after arriving at the Super Eagles camp in Cairo, Egypt, the goalkeeper expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to wear the green and white again.

“I was filled with joy, a joy I cannot express. It was a relief to know that I am coming back to be with the boys and to have that same feeling we used to have before, and to represent Nigeria, which is the most important thing,” Uzoho said.

Reflecting on his time away from the team, the former first-choice shot-stopper said the camaraderie within the squad was what he missed the most.

“I missed quite a lot. I think I missed the boys, to be honest. I missed the vibe in the camp because we’ve been quite a lot together,” he said.

“I think the most noticeable thing I missed is the boys. We do chat once in a while, we check up on each other. I have colleagues I’m quite close to, but in general, I do reach out to the boys.”

Uzoho’s return adds experience and depth to Nigeria’s goalkeeping department as the Super Eagles continue preparations for AFCON 2025, where they will be aiming to secure a fourth continental title.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.